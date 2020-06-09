The Kruiser Kabana Episode 44: Comedian Ellen Karis On the Post-Pandemic Future of Stand-Up

Ellen and I spend a lot of time here discussing not only the fate of the clubs, but what we as performers can do to fill the void we all expect to be there. I actually see this as an opportunity not unlike the one that helped create the comedy boom back in the 1980’s, when I began my career.

Strange times indeed, but that doesn’t mean something good can’t come from all of this.

