The Kruiser Kabana Episode 44: Comedian Ellen Karis On the Post-Pandemic Future of Stand-Up

By Stephen Kruiser Jun 09, 2020 6:05 PM EST
Welcome VIP friends to the longest episode ever of The Kruiser Kabana podcast. We are all aware of the immediate consequences of the pandemic shutdown as it relates to small businesses and even some bigger industries. There has been a lot of speculation about how workplaces and industries might change as we emerge from all of this. I’ve been worried since the end of March that many of the comedy clubs that I like playing wouldn’t survive this. My comedian friends share my trepidation.

Ellen and I spend a lot of time here discussing not only the fate of the clubs, but what we as performers can do to fill the void we all expect to be there. I actually see this as an opportunity not unlike the one that helped create the comedy boom back in the 1980’s, when I began my career.

Strange times indeed, but that doesn’t mean something good can’t come from all of this.

Don’t forget to check out Ellen’s Facebook page, where she posts all of the new episodes of her podcast, “Karis Comedy Corner.” She’s fun on Twitter too.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

