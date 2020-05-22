The Morning Briefing: Does Anyone Really Believe the Polls Showing Biden Cruising to Victory?

Biden Can’t Speak, How Can He Win?

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump in most of the recent polls, prompting the question: are we really going to do this again?

Presidential election polls have become Lucy holding the football as the rest of us play the role of Charlie Brown. Ever gullible, American voters promise to ignore all of the polls when the next election comes around, yet we seem hopelessly drawn to them. It’s a dysfunctional relationship that doesn’t seem to have any real hope of getting better. Let’s face it, after the polls got everything wrong in 2016, we’re all still fond of them if they’re telling us what we want to hear.

Biden has no doubt benefited from being locked in his house for the past couple of months. Avoiding the campaign trail and prolonged exposure in the public eye has been a gift from Heaven for Team Biden. Sure, his highly-controlled, limited time appearances have been absolute train wrecks, but those are only being seen by a fraction of the audience that would be viewing his remarks on the nightly news if he were out campaigning.

When an appearance is preserved to share on social media, they manage to find one or two sentences where Biden didn’t sound clinically insane to create the appearance that he’s A-OK.

Rick wrote a post yesterday that examines how different methodologies can be used to predict victory for either Trump or Biden, showing that nobody really has a crystal ball that’s worth a damn.

It has become more than obvious that the Democrats are willing to keep Americans financially destitute in order to throw the election to Biden, and that may be what is reflected in the current polling. However, as we have noted a couple of times this week, the states that are opening up are looking better than the states that are remaining on arbitrary lockdown. If that keeps playing out like that, it well reflect better on Trump and the Republicans.

President Trump probably relishes the opportunity to face Biden in a couple of debates. Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep hasn’t been able to read a short script in a controlled home video lately. Trump will mop the floor with that bumbling idiot in a debate. The Democrats are almost certainly going to make the case that it “just wouldn’t be safe” to have public debates.

I wouldn’t even point to the spectacular failure of the polls in 2016 as a reason to be dismissive of the current Biden victory snapshot that they are providing us. Rather, I would point to the otherworldly volatility of all life in 2020 so far. Think about life since mid-March. It all went to hell a little more than two months ago. We’re still about five and a half months out from this election.

Is anyone willing to put money down on where the mood of the electorate will be then?

Make Up Your Minds

YouTube censored an epidemiologist for saying this. https://t.co/WFBSS4hSkn — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 22, 2020

Here is the post I wrote last week about YouTube’s censorship of the epidemiologist.

Comments of the Week

I’ve been remiss in posting these the past couple of weeks. Mea culpa.

PJM Linktank

Any attempt to classify speech as “hate speech” is straight-up commie b.s. Kamala Harris Bill Would Make It ‘Hate Speech’ to Say ‘Chinese Virus’

Can I vote that she keeps the mask on forever? Pelosi Accuses Senate GOP of ‘Political Retribution’ For Not Passing $3 Trillion Stim Bill

Child Social Workers Arrested in NC on Charges of Removing Children From Families Without Judicial Oversight

Chinese Will Impose New ‘National Security Law’ on Hong Kong

Obama’s FBI Offered to Pay Christopher Steele to Dig Up Dirt on Mike Flynn

VodkaPundit: The Crisis in Nursing Homes Just Got Worse

#MouthBarf. Before She Was Put on Joe Biden’s VP Short List, Stacey Abrams Was a Soft-Core Romance Novelist

That dog won’t hunt, son. Gov. Cuomo Blames Trump for New York’s Thousands of Nursing Home Deaths

Democrat Denial Won’t Change the Fact that Communist China Ruined the World

DOJ Charges Philadelphia Election Official with Stuffing Ballot Box

Oregon Movie Star and Terrorist-Stopping Hero Snags GOP Nomination for Congress

Wait, liberals lie?!?!? Deceptive Editing? Norma McCorvey From Roe v. Wade Didn’t Reject the Pro-Life Cause, Former Lawyer Says

The COVID-19 ‘Science’ Is Starting to Scare Me

Megyn Kelly’s Vacation Photo Shows How Ridiculous Corona-Culture Has Gotten

There’s One Person Standing Between You and the Butchers of Beijing—and It’s Not Kamala Harris

New Coronavirus Data Gives Reasons for Hope — and Reopening

Poppin’ Fresh is afraid of everything. Is Brain Stelter Afraid of a Big Bad Ratio on Twitter?

And this is just from breakfast. WATCH: 46 Minutes of Joe Biden Gaffes and Nonsense

Do We Really Need a President To Be Our ‘Griever-in-Chief’?

Why Has Barack Obama’s Unprecedented War with Inspectors General Been Forgotten?

No Bailouts for Corrupt Blue States That Keep Running In the Red

Joe Biden in 1987: ‘We [Delawareans] Were on the South’s Side in the Civil War’

VIP

The ‘Party of Science’ Is Hampering the Progress of … Science

Wuhan Finally Bans Eating Wild Animals

VIP Gold

The Kira Davis Show Ep.4: Masks or nah?

Obama’s Legacy of Deceit

Trump Advisors Warn McConnell: Martha McSally’s In Trouble In Arizona

From the Mothership and Beyond

God Bless Real Americans. MI Restaurant Attached To Gun Shop Reopens, Defying Whitmer’s Orders

PA School Board Member Who Threatened To Shoot The Unmasked Resigns

Federal Appeals Court Orders Michael Flynn Judge to Respond to Petition Within 10 Days

He is very mockable. Swalwell Mocked For Sharing Video With Debunked Lie About Trump’s Pandemic Response

This ticket would be a non-prescription sleep aid. Biden Campaign Asks Klobuchar to Undergo Vetting Process for VP Nomination

Well, That Dirty Trick Used Against Paul Manafort Should Lead to a Full Investigation of the Mueller Probe

Jim Jordan Opponents’ Petitions to Appear on the Ballot Included Dead Voters

John James Meets with President Trump, Hits Sen. Peters for ‘Ultra Partisanship’

Did the Flynn Judge Refuse to Toss the Bogus Case Against Him Because of a Washington Post Op-Ed?

Dozens of Senators Demand New Investigation Into Planned Parenthood Fraud

Here’s How NY Lawmakers Plan Limit Cuomo’s Emergency Powers

Fraud-fest alert. For Second Day in a Row, RNC Identifies Mail-in Ballot Problems

Petty Tyrant Update: Minnesota Gov: Eateries Can Have 50 People. Churches? Ten

The masks are stupid. Poll: Strong Majorities In Both Parties Say They’re Wearing Masks Around Other People Most Of The Time

Liberals are always creepy. Bernie Sanders’ Campaign Asks Delegates To Sign A Document Promising They Won’t Behave Like Bernie Bros

Enemy of the People Update: GQ Piece On The Pro-Life Movement Labels George Wallace A Republican (Update)

Uh-Oh! Peloton Is Problematic Again And This Time The Problem Is Racism

Antibody Testing In Sweden Finds Just 7.3% Infected In Stockholm

The New Race To Contact E.T.

Should It Be A Crime To Take Pictures Of Accident Scenes?

Why Is The Harris County CEO Extending Lockdown While Texas Reopens?

Elise Stefanik Shuts Down Gov. Cuomo’s Pathetic Attempt to Blame Trump for NY Nursing Home Crisis

Joe Biden’s Handlers Are Now Having to Interject During His Interviews

Pres Trump Just Outfoxed Schumer and Pelosi in His Reply to Flag-Lowering Letter

She doesn’t really understand the chain of command here. Michigan’s Karenwaffe Attorney General Tells President Trump Not To Come Back Because He Ignored Her Rules

Michigan Rep. Karen Whitsett Tells Trump She’s Filed a Lawsuit Against Gretchen Whitmer

She says the dumbest things on the rare occasions when there is no food in her mouth. Ana Navarro Gives ‘Sellout’ a Whole New Meaning in Disgraceful Response to Janice Dean Over Cuomo Bros Segment

Robert Mueller’s ‘Pit Bull’ Deputy Headlines Joe Biden Fundraiser Showing Just How Non-Partisan the Investigation Was

You’ll Never Guess Who Wants to Help Janice Dean Investigate Cuomo’s Nursing Home Fiasco

Treaty Fetishists Go Into Mourning as President Trump Announces the US Will Leave the Open Skies Treaty

Hot take: Republicans want to reopen the country because they believe in the afterlife which makes them devalue actual life

Very important NYT opinion columnist Farhad Manjoo just wants to know ‘what is the point of billionaires’ … can anyone help him out?

Would’ve gotten away with it too if not for that meddling capitalism! AOC REALLY cranky COVID didn’t completely wipe out economy

Good news, Biden! The Nation’s Katha Pollitt would vote for you even if you ate babies so that rape allegation thing? NO BIGGIE

11 Cocktails From Around the World That You Can Make at Home

“Bet you stay home now you hypokrits”: Mississippi church in legal battle to stay open burned down, arson suspected

