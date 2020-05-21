WATCH: 46 Minutes of Joe Biden Gaffes and Nonsense

Perhaps no one is as skilled in the Art of the Gaffe as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The former vice president has described God as “You know, the thing.” He has mixed up Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. He has reversed his own policy mid-sentence. He has promised that his policy would put “720 million women” back in the workforce when there are only about 330 million people in America. And who can forget the “lying dog-faced pony soldier?”

Oh, and Uncle Joe proved himself to be his campaign’s biggest technical difficulty when he walked off-screen in the middle of his first “virtual town hall.”

Yet it seems Democrats and the left-leaning media need to be reminded that Biden’s gaffes exist. When the Trump campaign released a hilarious “investigation” website called “Truth Over Facts,” journalists just didn’t get the joke. The website’s title comes from Biden’s notorious declaration that, unlike Trump, “We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts.”

The poor Trump Derangement Syndrome-addled journalists didn’t get the reference and took it as the Trump campaign endorsing “truth over facts.” To them, the hilarious website was “Orwellian” “propaganda.”

The Republican Party put together a supercut of Joe Biden’s gaffes — 46 minutes in total — partially give conservatives some laughs and partially to educate the left-leaning journalists who didn’t get the joke. Enjoy!

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.