Chinese Will Impose New 'National Security Law' on Hong Kong

The Chinese Communists are looking to take full advantage of the coronavirus restrictions by imposing a new “National Security Law” specifically and obviously aimed at Hong Kong and their democracy movement. The law would virtually destroy Hong Kong’s guaranteed autonomy and lead to a severe crackdown on protests and protesters.

The South China Morning Post is reporting that a “Beijing source said the new law would ban all seditious activities aimed at toppling the central government and external interference in Hong Kong’s affairs. It would also target terrorist acts in the city.”

Apparently not mentioned in the law is the guarantee that Hong Kong would pass its own legislation and that it would remain independent of Beijing. Those guarantees, given by the Chinese government when the former British colony was handed over, have been eroding gradually in recent years, leading to increasing unrest and protests against Beijing’s interference.

This isn’t going to help matters.

The Basic Law , or the city’s mini-constitution, requires the Hong Kong government to enact its own national security law prohibiting acts of “treason, secession, sedition, or subversion” under Article 23. But the law has been in abeyance since 1997. In 2003, the Hong Kong government was forced to shelve a national security bill after an estimated half a million people took to the streets to oppose the legislation, which they warned would curb their rights and freedoms.