This is something I first started writing about in yesterday’s Morning Briefing (which you should be subscribing to) and felt as if I wanted to explore it further. The direct involvement of Barack Obama and Joe Biden — and their constant denial of it — in the Soviet-style disinformation campaign to cast aspersions on the legitimacy of the 2016 election results is rapidly turning into a scandal that requires more and more scrutiny.

There are so many things about Joe Biden that I find to be tedious that it is almost impossible to number them. At the top of the list, however, is his mantra that he and Barack Obama presided over a “scandal free” administration. He repeats it as often as possible, probably because it’s the only sentence he can still utter without tripping over every letter.

The claim is garbage, of course. Heck, Obama’s first attorney general should have been trotted off to jail while he was still in office. When that’s true of your chief law enforcement officer, there’s a pretty good chance there’s more rot to be found within the administration.

Those of us involved in conservative media during the Obama years were vigilant. Sadly, we were battling a well-oiled corporate mainstream media machine that had a half-century jump on us practicing their propaganda. To speak ill of the Lightbringer was anathema to anyone outside of Fox News. Any criticism was dismissed as being racially motivated. The Obama-era White House press pool acted more like swooning, fainting teenage girls at a Beatles concert in 1965 than journalists.

The phrase “The cover-up is worse than the crime,” was made popular after Watergate and, while it may not precisely apply here, the spirit of it certainly does. Obama — the great unblemished lamb who brought “Hope” everywhere — hasn’t admitted to any direct involvement in the machinations of the Russia hoax, even though there is now evidence that both he and Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep were involved.

Obama may not have participated in a cover-up, but it is obvious from his denials that he was comfortable that the facts would remain buried. Why shouldn’t he have been? He left behind an intelligence bureaucracy riddled with filth like James Comey and James Clapper. He was probably hoping they would do the covering up for him.

Tyler has a post up that covers various opinions about just how bad this scandal might be for Obama:

Nick Short, digital media manager at The Claremont Institute, summed up the scandal well. “Obama used instruments of the State/intelligence community to disseminate/legitimize paid oppo research in order to obtain warrants to spy on Trump campaign, & then to delegitimize the results of the election once Trump won… [Obamagate] dwarfs Watergate,” he tweeted.

The President of the United States spent his final days in office operating as a petty campaign thug.

Here’s something I wrote in yesterday’s Briefing:

The Obama partisans are still wailing about Flynn being pardoned, largely to distract from the negative attention that has been focusing on The Lightbringer.

I should have added Obama himself to that sentiment:

Barack Obama’s decision to comment about the Michael Flynn case has the Wall Street Journal‘s editorial board scratching their heads as to “what he’s really worried about.” “Barack Obama is a lawyer, so it was stunning to read that he ventured into the Michael Flynn case in a way that misstated the supposed crime and ignored the history of his own Administration in targeting Mr. Flynn. Since the former President chose to offer his legal views when he didn’t need to, we wonder what he’s really worried about.”

What he is worried about is that all roads of deceit and wrongdoing lead to him and he may — for the first time in his charmed political life — find himself without anyone to throw under the bus, which is a hallmark of his. There isn’t a human alive who is going to believe Biden masterminded anything, so that idiot won’t work as a sacrificial lamb.

In a sane world, this would be enough to derail Joe Biden’s candidacy — not that he needs any help in that department. That more than likely wouldn’t even upset most Democrats.

The tarnishing of the reputation of their Holy One Obama would, however, and that is the very least that should happen as a result of the new evidence.

The media will naturally remain awful and deflect for Obama. The poor dears just can’t help themselves. They’ve been shameless, irresponsible hacks for so long now they may all pull groin muscles if they make any sudden moves towards real journalism.

I don’t know what the legal ramifications are of what Obama did but the fact that a sitting president deliberately tried to delegitimize a presidential election sure seems like it should come with a trainload of consequences.

What makes this whole tawdry affair all the more galling is that it is the Democrats who spent all of 2016 claiming that Republicans and Donald Trump weren’t going to accept the results of the election. They were doing this as they were pre-gaming their eventual nonacceptance.

At the minimum, I would like to see someone — anyone — press Barack Obama into publicly answering for this. The heat is definitely turning up on him. There probably won’t be any legal repercussions, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to give up…hope.

