The Morning Briefing: 'OBAMAGATE!' Monday Edition

Devil in a Blue Dress…

Welcome, my friends, to Week 7,436,921 of Coronapocalypse shutdown, where the news gods have gifted us with a little change of pace: something to talk about that isn’t the plague. Barack “Scandal Free” Obama is back in the daily news cycle, and this is probably the first time that the malignant narcissist isn’t happy about it.

The Democrats are desperate to be doing a victory lap over their success ruining the economy but the past is a nagging little thing, and it keeps showing up these days.

As evidence mounts that the upper echelons of the Obama administration — include Obama himself — spent their final days spying and phone-tapping in an effort to ruin Michael Flynn and poison the entire Trump administration, the president and his confidantes are turning up the heat.

Last week Mark Levin referred to the brewing stink as “Obama’s blue dress,” likening this scandal to Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky. I’m sure we are all hoping that this one does a little more damage to Obama’s legacy than the Lewinsky affair hurt Clinton, but it was a good description.

The Obama partisans are still wailing about Flynn being pardoned, largely to distract from the negative attention that has been focusing on The Lightbringer.

On Sunday, POTUS hit Twitter with a one-word tweet that really triggered the Obama people:

OBAMAGATE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

That got the topic trending all day (it still is here in the wee hours of the next day too), much to the delight of Trump supporters and the frustrated chagrin of the Obama fa ithful.

Those of us here on the sane side of things know that the Obama administration was never sans the blemish of scandal as the stories have been told. They benefited from a press corps that spent eight years spraining their necks looking the other way.

The evidence that has emerged in the past week can’t be swept under the rug, especially with President Trump in command of the biggest bully pulpit on Earth.

One of Trump’s greatest political gifts is that pitbull-like quality he has when he wants to troll the leftmedia.

It’s annoying that we have to read about Obama commenting on anything but the underlying reason is pretty fun. It’s obvious that President Trump is getting under his skin.

Dreaming about Obama being perp-walked these past few days has been a most welcome distraction from all of the plague nonsense. It’s just that — a dream — but close your eyes and imagine it and you’ll find that it’s wonderful escapism.

That fact that it is legit news that isn’t about coronavirus is precisely what the Democrats didn’t need right now. Expect Trump to exploit that in the media for as long as he can.

Finally, something to look forward to.

The Enemy of the People Continue to Dutifully Pass Along ChiCom Propaganda

China has given a point-by-point rebuttal of the 24 "preposterous allegations and lies" that it said were fabricated by US politicians and media outlets to "shift the blame to China for their inadequate response to Covid-19." https://t.co/lpmXAznmq6 — CNN International (@cnni) May 11, 2020

#RIP

Jerry Stiller Dies: Comedian & ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Was 92; Son Ben Gives Tribute https://t.co/JZNm9PtRAz pic.twitter.com/qUtxvyR7Od — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 11, 2020

PJM Linktank

Iran Sinks Its Own Battleship

Iran Wants ‘Prisoner’ Swap With U.S. Due to Pandemic

From ‘Shortage’ to Glut: Are We Making More Ventilators than COVID Patients Need?

Jail CNN: Transcripts Prove Trump-Russia Investigation ‘Was All Phony the Whole Time’ Says Devin Nunes

Why the Wuhan Lab Coronavirus Release Story Refuses to Die

Obama: ‘No Precedent’ for Flynn Motion. He Should Talk to His Former AG Eric Holder

Homelessness Jumps 300 Percent In One San Francisco Neighborhood as the Coronavirus Shutdown Takes Its Toll

South Dakota Governor Threatens Legal Action Over Checkpoints by Sioux Tribes on Highways

I remember my first voluntary quarantine. Fauci, Two Other Task Force Members, in Voluntary Quarantine After Possible Coronavirus Exposure

German Intelligence: China’s Xi Asked the WHO to Cover Up Coronavirus

As will the Lord. Federal Court Overturns Kentucky Ban on In-Person Church Services: ‘The Constitution Will Endure’

California is the jobs-killer. Elon Musk Blasts California, Says He and Tesla Are Headed to Texas

We’re gonna be in real good shape here in AZ for a few months. Vitamin D May Help You Fight Coronavirus

This Oval Office Meeting Attended By Obama and Biden Was Key To the Anti-Trump Plot

A Robot Dog Enforcing Social Distancing? It’s Just the Start

California’s Governor Keeps Moving the Goalposts to Reopening State. Why?

Ex-Obama Official Admitted She Lied About Having Evidence of Russian Collusion

Now the Media Will Try to Pin Deaths and Despair from the Lockdown on Trump — After He Warned Them

Yes. Are Endless Lockdowns the Result of Malice or Stupidity?

Peace Through Strength! Missile Defenses Make Testing America a Fool’s Errand

Five Reasons the Jailing of Shelley Luther Resonates and Has Changed the Coronavirus Lockdown Conversation

Democratic North Carolina Governor Could Throw a Monkey Wrench into GOP Convention Plans

VIP

Me: Dear Tech Billionaires: Write Your Charity Checks, Then Go Enjoy Being Rich

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 16: I Will Not Eat Murder Hornets

It’s Time for the Left to Stop Pretending Obama Was Scandal-Free

VIP Gold

Border Patrol Seizes Almost $1 Million Worth of Narcotics

From the Mothership and Beyond

Travis McCready Concert May Be First Test For Social Distancing Live Events

Canadian Community’s Uptick In Crime May Be Due To COVID-19

On Coronavirus And Guns, Michael Hiltzik Needs A Reality Check

A lot of us do. Mexico’s President Wants Answers On Operation Fast & Furious

Schlichter: We’re Winning

Fake News Alert: NBC Deceptively Edits AG Barr’s Comments on Michael Flynn Decision

Mnuchin Warns of ‘Permanent Economic Damage’ if States Don’t Reopen

Poppin’ Fresh has a sad: Brian Stelter Criticizes ‘Right-Wing Media’ for Obsessing Over Russia Probe, Flynn Story Instead of COVID-19 Deaths

Because Dems love vote fraud. WATCH: Pelosi’s Ridiculous Reasons for Including Vote-by-Mail in Next Stimulus Bill

Planned Parenthood’s Sick, Twisted Mother’s Day Tweet

Power to the people. Billboards Going up in Michigan Asking People to Ignore Governor’s Stay at Home Order

Never Trumper Bill Kristol Posts Ghoulish Fantasy of Pelosi Becoming President This Year, It Does Not Go Well

‘Undercover Huber’ Found Some Interesting Questions for Schiff in the Transcripts Which May Explain Some of His Panic

John Brennan Melts Down, Lets the ‘Lickspittle’ Fly, Raging Against Trump

CA Lawmaker Tweets “F*ck Elon Musk” After He Decides to Sue County Over Shutdowns

Physician Group Openly Questions the Accuracy of U.S. COVID-19 Death Data. UPDATE: Dr. Birx Does, Too!

Happy Mother’s Day – No Hugging Allowed

Three Pieces Of Good News On Coronavirus

WH Press Corps Learning The Hard Way – Don’t Mess With Kayleigh

San Antonio’s Dumb Anti-Hate Speech Resolution Doesn’t Violate First Amendment

Oh. Obama Rallies His Former Staffers For Biden:”The Rule Of Law Is At Risk”

Shocker: Dems Could Lose A Special House Election — In Los Angeles?

WHO: Let’s Not Be Too Hasty Closing Those Wet Markets Over A Few Hundred Thousand Deaths

Blue-check lib wants patrons of Castle Rock, CO restaurant ‘charged with MANSLAUGHTER’ over Mother’s Day brunch

‘This is a lie’: 60 Minutes gets DRAGGED over report on Mike Pompeo and ‘man-made’ coronavirus from the Wuhan lab

‘Stay home then, stupid!’ WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan tries rallying her journo-troops to keep America shutdown BUT fails spectacularly

‘Then they yelled MAGAAA’! Blue-check journo’s yarn about 2 unmasked male Trump supporters harassing her for wearing a mask smells like BS

Ratio alert! AP Stylebook explains why word ‘mistress’ should no longer be used

Google’s New ‘Read Along’ App Can Help Elementary School Kids Improve Their Reading Skills

Like a good neighbor: Post-pandemic solidarity means buying local

Boris Johnson speech: PM unveils ‘conditional plan’ to reopen society

Comedy Break: Time for a fresh batch of quarantine memes

Smells Like Onion

Baby Emerges From Game Of Peekaboo Wiser, More Reflective https://t.co/YdaLPtVSWq pic.twitter.com/ydRqqygFcx — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 10, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I’m doing marvelous things with Brussels sprouts during quarantine but that could get weird soon.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.