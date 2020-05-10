Iran Sinks Its Own Battleship

Oops.

The friendly fire may have killed dozens of servicemen, Al Jazeera have reported. According to local media, an Iranian battleship was accidentally hit by a C-802 Noor missile during military exercises, causing it to sink. ELINT News reported that the Iranian Jamaran frigate accidentally fired on the Konarak support ship with an anti-ship cruise missile during exercises.

Twitter user SkyWatcherIntel first broke the story, and included a photo of the vessel that was struck and sunk.

#BREAKING: An Iranian Navy Frigate has been sunk by in a blue on blue incident after an anti-ship missile was fired from an Iranian Destroyer, initial reports suggest that 40+ have been killed and multiple others are yet to be accounted for. — SkyWatcher Intel (@skywatcherintel) May 10, 2020

#UPDATE: Photo of the vessel sunk in today's incident pic.twitter.com/DKEIIqqtKP — SkyWatcher Intel (@skywatcherintel) May 10, 2020

In mid-April, Iranian fast boats harassed U.S. Navy ships in the Persian Gulf. President Trump ordered our ships to destroy any Iranian boats that got too close.

Iran’s military is having a poor and very deadly run of form. Back in January Iranian forces shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner they evidently mistook for a U.S. warplane.