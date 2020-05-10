News & Politics

Iran Sinks Its Own Battleship

By Bryan Preston May 10, 2020 10:17 PM EST
Image of the sunken Iranian ship from Twitter.

Oops.

The friendly fire may have killed dozens of servicemen, Al Jazeera have reported.

According to local media, an Iranian battleship was accidentally hit by a C-802 Noor missile during military exercises, causing it to sink.

ELINT News reported that the Iranian Jamaran frigate accidentally fired on the Konarak support ship with an anti-ship cruise missile during exercises.

Twitter user SkyWatcherIntel first broke the story, and included a photo of the vessel that was struck and sunk.

In mid-April, Iranian fast boats harassed U.S. Navy ships in the Persian Gulf. President Trump ordered our ships to destroy any Iranian boats that got too close.

Iran’s military is having a poor and very deadly run of form. Back in January Iranian forces shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner they evidently mistook for a U.S. warplane.

Tags: iran
TRENDING
Editor's Choice