The Morning Briefing: Nation's Political Class Perfectly OK With Your Financial Death

Can We Stop Pretending This Is Just About Saving Lives?

There is apparently a limit to the number of times one can be lectured about saving lives from arrogant politicians who are all insisting that they know what’s best for the citizenry before one snaps and it would seem that I hit it sometime in the past 48 hours.

I know I have written a lot about the liberty-quashing, Soviet-esque creepiness of the shutdowns but it’s the economy that is weighing heavily on my mind. I have friends and relatives who are greatly struggling right now. Even though my work situation isn’t “essential” it’s still chugging along for the moment. If we are in this shutdown quagmire much longer, who knows if that will last.

I think it’s fair at this point to worry about when everything will really be open for business. March 31st became April 30th which is now May 15th or, in the case of Oregon, July freakin’ 6th:

On Friday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown held a press conference to discuss the latest developments in the containment efforts of the Wuhan coronavirus, and how to implement safe reopening procedures for different parts of Oregon. She failed, however, to announce the specific framework of the reopening, and said she would extend the emergency declaration until July 6 — two days after Independence Day.

Are you seriously telling me that, given another two months, that idiot lib and her trusted advisers can’t come up with a safe plan for people to enjoy Independence Day, even in a greatly modified fashion? These are the nimrods with whom we are supposed to be trusting our health?

That date seems even more arbitrary than all of the other arbitrary extensions. Given that and the fact that this particular governor seems to be the most inept of them all it’s not inconceivable that she would extend it even further.

I can’t wrap my head around what it must feel like to be casually told that you can’t get a paycheck for another two months after having gone two months without one already.

My friend Brandon Morse made a wonderful video for our sister site RedState titled “The Economy Is the People.” He explains that the people who want Americans to go back to work are not, in fact, heartless, but the actual compassionate ones in all of this drama.

What does it look like on the other side of this when people have survived physically only to have had their livelihoods destroyed or greatly compromised?

The political elites in this country don’t care, because they won’t have any financial worries. We’re just game pieces that they’re jerking around.

Make no mistake about this: the Democrats would love to emerge from this with as many Americans as possible in financial ruin. It’s a twofold dream of theirs now. They hope to ruin the election for President Trump and they love it when people are in dire straits and dependent upon the government. Never mind the fact that the government is the taxpayers and has less money to spend when there are fewer of them, the Dems are quite OK with printing Monopoly money and all of the long term bad economic consequences of that route.

I expect the worst from the Democrats though. The timid Republican governors are a particularly galling disappointment, however. My own governor — Doug Ducey — just seems to be flailing and trying to look as tough as other governors. President Trump is supposed to visit Arizona today and meet with Ducey. Hopefully he’ll bring some extra backbone on Air Force One and give it to the governor.

My great hope is that a lot of politicians lose their jobs post-coronavirus.

Alas, my faith in the electorate isn’t any greater than my faith in the political class.

Oh, By the Way…

The Obamas don't want any more to do w/ politics. They want to be celebrities who make money just from being celebrities. https://t.co/z2CXDIJmD6 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 5, 2020

My Favorite Democrat

A masked Senator Kyrsten Sinema identifying herself here by pointing at her purple-pink hair was a moment. Watch: pic.twitter.com/OB7uM5JdUt — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 4, 2020

PJM Linktank

My Tuesday column: Biden Is Above the Fray With Reade As MSM Does His Dirty Work

California: We’re All Hostages Now

Endorsed. As China’s Economy Implodes, Trump Ratchets Up the Pressure

Yeah…no. ‘Sanctuary’ California Begs Trump for Help After Illegal Aliens Spill Into U.S. COVID Units

I vote arbitrary BS. What’s the Real Story Behind Continuing Lockdowns?

The Supreme Court Phones-In Oral Arguments for the First Time Ever Due to Wuhan Virus

There’s Another ‘Coronavirus Snitch Line’ in Texas. We’ll See How Long That Lasts.

What Did The WHO Tell Fauci While It Took China’s Coronavirus Lies at Face Value?

VodkaPundit: DHS Report: China ‘Intentionally Concealed the Severity’ of the COVID-19 Outbreak in Wuhan

The Chinese Dilemma

Oregon County Sets Up a No Whites Wanted COVID-19 Safe Space

Protesters Descend on Salem to Show Gov. Kate Brown Oregon Wants to Reopen

Predatory Lawyer Lisa Bloom Killed #MeToo With One Tweet

‘Discriminatory Targeting of Religious Worship Must End!’ Trump DOJ Lays Down the Law on Ralph Northam

It’s Not Just Us: Brits Are Sick of the Coronavirus Lockdown Too

Do what now. Illinois Town Tells Shoppers to ‘Tip Their Mask’ to Prevent ‘Racial Bias’

Don Lemon gropes strangers in bars. Don Lemon’s DISGUSTING Personal Attack on President Donald Trump

Biden’s Call for a Search of National Archives for Reade Complaint Just Backfired

Michael Jordan Rejects Obama’s Criticism, Doubles Down on ‘Republicans Buy Sneakers Too’ Comment

Hard no. The Washington Post Wants You to Fast for Ramadan

‘Execute Order 66’: The Trump Campaign’s Star Wars Day Ad Is HILARIOUS

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 34: Carol Roth Interview Pt. 2

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Here It Comes: Libs Move to Remove Gropey Joe

No, Joe Biden Will Not Pick Michelle Obama as His Running Mate

VIP Gold

Son of Land O’Lakes Indian Artist: My Dad Was Native American and the Butter Lady Was No Stereotype

Jim Jordan Demands the FBI Explain Their ‘Targeting’ of Michael Flynn

From the Mothership and Beyond

Anonymous donor gifts $1 million to California hospital workers

SCOTUS Sidesteps 2A Cases In Monday’s Orders

Off-Duty Chicago Firefighter Fired Back At Attacker

Bloomberg Gun Control Group Aims At TX Lawmakers In New Ad

GOP Calls Out Democrats For Dragging Their Feet on Holding China, WHO Accountable for COVID-19 Pandemic

Vote-by-mail is a fraudfest. Trump Fears Confirmed: We’ve Lost 28 Million Ballots in the Last Four Elections. No One Knows Where They Went.

Juanita Broaddrick Explains How Her Allegations Against Clinton Compares to Tara Reade’s Allegations Against Biden

Leader McCarthy Releases Plan to Allow the House to Return to Work

The not-so-phantom menace: The FAA Is Investigating Harrison Ford for Another Aircraft Incident

Northam Announces When Virginia ‘Will Reopen’

House GOP Opens Probe Into Chinese Communist Party Using Money to Infiltrate US Colleges

Biden Loses Track of What He’s Saying During Town Hall, But He Tells Us About the ‘Incredible Opportunity’ of the Pandemic

All Bush family influence has to be purged from politics. George W. Bush Center Goes After Trump, Says We Need More Immigration During Pandemic

It’s Gonna Be Wild: Nicolas Cage Will Star as Joe Exotic in a ‘Tiger King’ Scripted Series

Don Shula, Dead at 90, Wasn’t Just America’s Coach, He Was a Veteran

Tony Katz: Ignoring Science, Ignoring Liberty: Governors and Coronavirus

The New York Times Wins the Pulitzer Prize for Discredited ‘The 1619 Project’ as Journalism Races to Irrelevancy

Are they giving them away? Carnival: Who’s Up For A Cruise In August?

Scientist: We Are Not Alone. We Have Never Been Alone.

If Kavanaugh Wasn’t Entitled To The Benefit Of The Doubt In A “Job Interview,” Why Is Biden?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: My Now-Canceled Order Requiring Everyone To Wear Masks In Stores Was A Bridge Too Far

Internal Chinese Report Warns Country Faces Biggest Backlash Since Tiananmen Square

Latest Round Of New York City Antibody Testing Shows Lower Percentage Infected Than Thought

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski defends husband Joe Scarborough’s honor from ‘sleazy’ Donald Trump by rewriting history

Nation journo Jeet Heer’s explanation for why the 1619 Project deserves a Pulitzer is almost as wrong as the 1619 Project itself

Hello 9-1-1? We’d like to report a murder: David Harsanyi LEVELS Dan Rather for lecturing Trump on the ‘1 rule of American politics’

Politico says ‘the verdict is in’ and China has won the PR war over the US because ‘Chinese social media’ says so

EXCELLENT choice. Taika Waititi To Direct And Co-Write New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Comedy Break: Come enjoy some high quality quarantine memes

Can confirm. Meal Planning Is a Good Idea Right Now

Quarantine is getting to everyone. Pesky poultry: Louisiana police search for ‘aggressive chicken’

Bee Me

North Korea Releases Photo Of Kim Jong Un But It's Clearly Jackie Chan Being Held Hostage In A Fat Suit https://t.co/TRndeHtq1I — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 4, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Palaces of Self-Discovery: Amazing Libraries Across Europe by Thibaud Poirier https://t.co/3epnY8zz8n — Architecture Hub (@architecturehub) May 4, 2020

OK, he’s doing flying jokes but there is some good stuff here.

I made chili last night just to remember that I still have some rights.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.