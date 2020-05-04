'Sanctuary' California Begs Trump for Help After Illegal Aliens Spill Into U.S. COVID Units

It’s hard not shake your head at California officials asking the Trump administration for help after illegal aliens with coronavirus began spilling into hospitals on the US side.

Avoiding disease as well as the social and literal costs of supporting millions of noncitizens are among the chief reasons why President Trump won the election and promised to build a wall.

Fox News reports that the San Diego County city of Chula Vista is seeing a “sudden influx of critically ill patients from Mexico.”

Kristin Gaspar, San Diego County’s Third District supervisor, sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence in April saying that medical professionals were “increasingly worried about the rapid spread of COVID-19 in northern Mexico” and that there had been “a sudden influx of critically ill patients from Mexico” in Chula Vista, Calif. Gaspar asked for senior Trump administration officials to speak with local hospital executives and medical professionals to address the issue Additionally, Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder and Sharp HealthCare COVID‐19 Strategic Response Executive Consultant Daniel Gross wrote a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf asking for help in dealing with coronavirus cases at the border.

A sardonic President Trump said on Twitter that the request from the illegal alien sanctuary state is rich indeed.

Mexico is sadly experiencing very big CoronaVirus problems, and now California, get this, doesn’t want people coming over the Southern Border. A Classic! They are sooo lucky that I am their President. Border is very tight and the Wall is rapidly being built!

Mexico, a country of 126 million, has reported 22,088 cases of COVID-19.

San Diego County officials say the coronavirus cases in Southern California border towns are increasing “at rates exceedingly faster among border communities compared to the rest of the county,” according to Scripps and Sharp Hospital officials.

No doubt, Trump, who has spent billions of US dollars sending ships, PPE and ventilators to states to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, will help out California again.

However, the irony over the request is rich. Rank and file Californians have been asking their own state for years to stop the flow of undocumented people bringing with them fresh outbreaks of long ago vanquished diseases, such as measles.

