New Employee Bill of Rights from RedBalloon Helps Employees Fight Woke Policies at Work

RedBalloon is a company leading the charge to return to what CEO and founder Andrew Crapuchettes calls a “Courageous Economy.” In my conversations with Crapuchettes, he indicates that, in this kind of economy, organizations respect individual employees, evaluate them on the quality of their work, and engage in behaviors aimed at winning in the marketplace. They do not, for example, force experimental vaccines on workers or mandate that they sit through training that assigns behaviors and motivations to them based on their race or gender.

The company provides a job board to connect employees with employers that take a specific pledge. Before posting a job, companies must commit not to discriminate against employees’ personal beliefs, infringe on their constitutional rights, invade their medical privacy, or make vaccination a condition of employment. To date, 2,084 employers have signed the pledge, and millions of candidates have performed job searches on the site.

This week, RedBalloon Legal released a new report entitled The Employee Bill of Rights and Responsibilities. The goal is to provide American workers with a definitive guide to understanding their rights and protections when they are faced with woke mandates in the workplace. Crapuchettes told me that his company kept hearing from people who were not in a position to put their job at risk. They wanted to speak up about woke policies and requirements but did not know the extent to which their activities and objections would be legally protected.

“Workers have rights, and not just when they’re choosing to reject pronoun nonsense,” said Crapuchettes. “Too many workplaces have become overrun with the belief that all employees must think and act the same within the liberal work culture. But the law says otherwise, and employees understanding their rights is a first step in pushing back against oppressive workplace ideologies.”

Drafted by the RedBalloon legal team, the Employee Bill of Rights and Responsibilities addresses topics of pay, speech, organizing groups, and other areas where traditional, non-woke employees now find themselves under fire. One example Crapuchettes gave was the right to coordinate with coworkers. “We have the right to discuss issues and coordinate with our coworkers. While many Americans will say this sounds like forming a union, that is not necessarily the case,” he said.

While the guide recommends that people have discussions about workplace issues outside of work hours, collective action surrounding workplace issues is a protected activity, according to the guide, which RedBalloon’s Labor Lawyer, Laura Baxter, wrote. Often, employees may be intimidated to approach an employer alone to object. However, when they join together to make requests, it is more difficult for employers to take punitive action. Here is the kind of information the guide provides to employees interested in collective action outside of a traditional labor union:

Your group can present petitions to management, either in writing or in person. Potential topics include repealing vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions, where not required by law; allowing employees to opt out of LGBTQ / Pride displays; permitting expression related to Christmas or Christian belief; enhanced maternity / paternity leave (especially if the company pays for abortion travel); and allowing employees to skip training sessions that promote Critical Race Theory. You can even ask for old-fashioned raises while you are at it.

The guide even makes suggestions about how to form employee groups if you find the idea daunting. And as most freedom-loving Americans know, rights come with responsibilities. The guide outlines what employers have the right to expect from employees as well.

Baxter is a graduate of Harvard Law School, and she has practiced labor and employment law for over twenty years. “Most employees are familiar with the right to complain. It’s everywhere, that’s why we have overgrown HR departments. But at the same time, we have heard from many hard-working employees who don’t want to cause trouble but do want their values to be respected.” she said. “Without knowing the legal basics, freedom-loving Americans can be frozen by doubt. It’s time for employees to know their rights and take action on behalf of themselves and their families — and against the oppressive policies in corporate America.”

“Every day, we read a new story about someone being fired for refusing to use pronouns, or someone is harassed because they are registered with the wrong political party,” Crapuchettes added. “But these employees have rights that they can and should assert in these situations, and that’s where the Employee Bill of Rights can help.”

Crapuchettes shared that estimates place employer spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at approximately $8 billion. As an experienced CEO, he does not believe that these initiatives contribute to winning the marketplace. In June, which Crapuchettes calls “Alphabet Soup Month,” he publicly challenged RedBalloon members to “Come Out as Conservative”:

The response encouraged him to keep supporting employees fighting Woketopia at work. After people took his challenge, they learned that more people at work shared their views than they anticipated. In several cases, people discovered that the group pushing woke policies was a tiny, extremely vocal fraction of the workforce.

“Work should be enjoyable and fulfilling, but angry and demanding woke rules have fostered distrust, division, and disconnection for employees,” continued Crapuchettes. “That’s one reason why RedBalloon has undergone tremendous growth. People are wanting to get away from the nonsense and invest themselves in their work, in their trade, and in their calling.”