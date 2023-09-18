'Do Not Come' Does Not Work

We all know that actions speak louder than words; now will someone please let shuffling Joe Biden in on that little secret? The border crisis, and it is a crisis, is not going away without action. Biden named Kamala “Chuckles” Harris border czar, and her worthless “Do Not Come” decree is like installing a screen door on a submarine.

Yesterday afternoon, Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), that showed a train load of migrant men on a train heading for the U.S. border. Jenkins captioned the video: “FOX News sources capture a Ferromex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: ‘do not come.'”

Chuckles spewed the “do not come” quote in June of 2021 at a press conference in Guatemala. I’m guessing that, between guffaws, she thought her authoritative whiny demands would be as effective as a border wall.

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border,” she said. “Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border.”

One day her pantsuit is going to spontaneously combust. No one can tell lies with a touch of vaudeville-like chuckles. She was appointed czar in March of 2021, and with a crisis raging out of control, she has gone to the border exactly once in 30 months. By no stretch of the imagination is that even close to being acceptable. What it does prove is that the Biden administration is deliberately allowing the border to remain open at the expense of the American people.

Jenkin’s video went viral quickly, racking up 500,000 views in less than two hours. Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla) was one Republican who didn’t like what he saw: “This must be stopped immediately. The @SenateDems must take up @GOPHouseOfRep passed H.R. 2, impeach @SecMayorkas for allowing our country to be invaded and American lives lost, and stop ALL funding to these nations who allow our borders to be overrun. Call your Senators and tell them to pass H.R. 2 Secure The Border Act.”

Another Republican, Rep., Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), stated: “This is what an invasion looks like. Nothing about this is regular or lawful.”

Of course, it isn’t, and Biden, along with every single Democrat, knows that. Their inactivity is torturing Americans, and they know that too. This administration is a total disgrace in every sense of the word.

Related: Border Patrol Tells Illegals ‘They Can Do Whatever They Want’ After Drop Off



Bill Melugin, a Fox News national correspondent posted another video of “numerous illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage using ropes to scale the border wall, then run off into the desert without apprehension in Naco, AZ.” There was a smuggler on the wall guiding them.

In May, the New York Post reported this tragic and horrifying fact: “More than 1.5 million illegal migrants have slipped into the U.S. since Joe Biden took office, more than three times the number recorded during the last three years of Trump’s presidency, Department of Homeland Security data shows.”

Still, Biden wants the American public to believe his lies that the border is secure. What does it say about an administration that refuses to protect the border of its own country? The United States is vulnerable, and the reason is simple. The Democrats have installed an incompetent puppet in the White House and Chuckles the clown as his comrade.

There’s nothing funny about the border, in spite of what the border czar thinks.