Border Patrol Tells Illegals ‘They Can Do Whatever They Want’ After Drop Off

Illegal aliens are being released onto the streets of our cities every day, and apparently, the federal government isn’t even trying to keep track of where they go.

The Biden border crisis continues to escalate, with the Border Patrol reportedly encountering 9,100 illegal aliens in just one day this week. And it seems that the Biden administration isn’t even making a pretense of keeping track of and controlling the massive number of illegal migrants anymore.

Townhall covered the story about several dozen migrants released from unmarked Border Patrol buses in San Diego on Sept. 16:

According to footage captured by Fox News, several dozens of illegal aliens were seen exiting one of three unmarked Border Patrol buses that arrived in San Diego near a transit terminal. One illegal immigrant can be heard asking an agent if he was allowed to travel to Chicago. A Border Patrol agent responded, “You can do whatever you want. You’re free.”

A local food vendor said he has seen buses leaving off illegal aliens this week more than once, Townhall added. Video evidence showed the migrants appearing confused, as if directionless and unsure of what to do next. The Biden administration seems to be transporting illegals into America and then simply washing their hands of the problem.

The buses in question reportedly have nothing to do with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), who has been bussing illegals to Democrat states, but rather were sent by the Biden administration, Townhall explained.

I was traveling last week, and while I was in the airport of my hometown of Tucson, Ariz., I noticed that the place seemed to be filled with illegal immigrants. They were all clutching their paperwork, unable to speak English, and sitting in groups (they all had iPhones, interestingly) until a liaison came to organize and help get them on their planes with all their stuff.

The situation was the same both days I was at the airport. It was hardly encouraging to see just how many people we taxpayers are paying to fly around the country on a daily basis — and that’s just one single airport.

As I have previously reported, CBP data records 10,810 migrant criminals arrested just in this Fiscal Year. Meanwhile, CBP flagged 74,904 illegal migrants across the U.S. for being potential national security risks (i.e. potential terrorists or those with terrorist ties) between October 2022 and August 2023. That’s a huge increase over last year’s total of 25,627 individuals.

This migrant flood is a deliberate and dangerous invasion of the United States of America. It will fundamentally transform our country.