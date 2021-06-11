Weekly Good News Round-Up: Fat Shaming Fun, Animal Prosthetics, and a COVID Life Crisis

Happy weekend, friends! The work week is finally at an end. Pour yourself your favorite drink and get on in here for some good news and vibes. First, remember that Pride Month is one-third of the way over. There are only nineteen more days of preachy virtue-signaling corporations vomiting rainbows all over your news feed.

Fat-shaming people to death life

While you’re waiting patiently for it to be safe to walk around town without encountering parades of leather-clad exhibitionists sharing parts of themselves with the public that normally are only shared by CNN contributors on Zoom calls, check out this hysterical interview by my favorite formerly gay-now-chaste entertainer, Milo Yiannopoulos. Milo, the kind and nurturing soul that he is, invited one of his horrifically fat fans, Oswald, to be berated and fat-shamed for an hour as a form of therapy.

It’s the funniest thing I’ve seen all year—I laughed so hard I cried. I wish I had Milo to slap the Doritos out of my hands and tell me how grotesque I am. I think that might motivate me to lose the extra thirty pounds more than any amount of “fat-acceptance” could. Milo’s philosophy is that shame is an important emotion that can motivate people to make positive changes. I wholeheartedly agree. This video, while brutal, is also very hopeful and has a great ending. Being fat is bad for us. We should be ashamed of it. We all wish Oswald well. He was brave to sit with an unfiltered Milo.

Oh! The fluff!

Who knows if this story is true, but I can’t resist a fluffy dog video. Especially if that dog is in trouble and rescuers save the day. It could be Russian propaganda, but any foreign propagandists who use my weakness for fluffy canines get my clicks.

A very relieved dog was found on the frozen arctic sea after missing for over a week 🐾 #goodnews #dog #rescue pic.twitter.com/qFQXUq24u6 — Brighter Day (@Brighter_Day) June 11, 2021

Science isn’t always awful

After the year and a half we’ve had, it’s good to remember that some science is pretty wonderful. Don’t get me started on Dr. Fauci, though.

Do what you love. Life is short.

Wisconsin Life reported on one man’s transformation during the COVID lockdowns. It’s never too late to follow your passions.

The pandemic has made many of us reconsider our priorities in life. For Stacy Wagler of Rhinelander, it was leaving behind his corporate job and pursuing his passion for repairing clocks. He has no regrets. | @wisconsinlife https://t.co/eTGBCnyNPj — WPR (@WPR) June 11, 2021

“With this pandemic, it really has opened up my eyes of, geez, this is what really gets me up in the morning to look forward to doing something,” he Wagler said. “My wife and a handful of good friends said, ‘Stace, do your clocks full time.’ They’ve pushed me.”

According to Wisconsin LIfe, “Wagler quit his job in December and now focuses only on clocks. He hasn’t had a regret yet.”