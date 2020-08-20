Netflix Pushes Pedophilia Fantasy 'Cuties' Starring Twerking 11-Year-Olds

Netflix is doing it again. Last year I reported on a Netflix movie that included what seemed like child pornography to many people. They never took it down or even addressed it. This year, they’ve made a movie called Cuties about an 11-year-old Muslim girl who defies her family and “explores her femininity” by joining a “twerking crew” of other children. For those of you who do not know, twerking is a hypersexualized dance that mimics the movements of intercourse.

The Netflix ad campaign for the film shows scantily-clad little girls in sexual poses, and the blowback online is boiling. The website most known for vulgarity and frankly, a lot of very adult material, 4chan, has drawn a line where ads for this movie are concerned and banned any images from the movie to be shared there. When the 4chan trolls proclaim something offensive, it’s got to be pretty bad.

The description on Netflix reads, “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.”

The movie is rated MA for “mature audiences” meaning that the girls starring in the movie can’t even legally see it. This movie comes on the heels of the press being humiliated for asking Donald Trump about “conspiracies” involving pedophiles and Satanists running Hollywood and whether or not he supports taking down such individuals. His response was classic Trump. “Is that supposed to be a bad thing?” he said, pointing out the absurdity of the question.

If the president wants to take down some pedophiles maybe he should start in Hollywood where producers and writers make such films like “Cuties” or shows like “Big Mouth” that sexualize minors. Someone should be examining their hard drives. As if the sexualization of minors isn’t bad enough, the plot focuses on a child rejecting her family’s religion and traditions.

This movie is highly insulting to Islamic people who value modesty. Frankly, I’m shocked they chose to target Muslims considering how careful everyone is around that subject. It would have been much more usual to make Amy the child of a Christian pastor, or something. That, we’re all used to. Targeting Islam for ridicule and shame is a bold move on the part of the movie producers, or haven’t they heard what happened to Theo Van Goh?

The constant denial of people in the media to admit there is a pedophile ring with a lot of power in the world is maddening. I don’t know about QAnon and all their theories, but I do know that Jeffrey Epstein had a sex island, a trafficking business, a plane called the Lolita Express, and Prince Andrew was a regular swinger along with the most powerful people in our country including Bill Clinton himself. If that’s not evidence of a global child sex trafficking ring I don’t know what would be.

And that doesn’t even begin to get into the Jimmy Saville and the BBC involvement in covering up for pedophilia, and the politicians in England who have been caught up in pedophilia scandals. Here’s an NPR story from 2015 about that.

The tally of abuse seems to embrace virtually every British institution. Of the 1,433 suspects, 261 are considered people of public prominence – entertainers, athletes and politicians. Hundreds more held responsible positions at schools, orphanages, hospitals prisons, the military. Some 200 are now dead. Chief Constable Simon Bailey is leading the inquiry code-named Operation Hydrant.

Then there’s the Angels and Demons scandal in Italy, where mayors, psychologists, and child welfare workers were arrested and charged with trafficking and torturing children.

“To brainwash the children, those arrested allegedly forged child-like drawings with sexual connotations and used electroshock therapy as a “little memory machine” to create fake abuse memories, while the therapists are accused of dressing up as “wicked” children’s story characters…Some of the foster parents have been accused of sexually abusing the children they paid money for, according to La Repubblica.”

I don’t know about you, but I’d categorize those people as powerful Satanic pedophiles.

Despite all this (and much more) the press continues to scoff at regular folks who are concerned that powerful pedophiles are getting away with abusing children when absolutely no one has been put on trial for it. The only one about to go to trial was found hanging in his cell.

Oh, wait! Remember NXVIM? This was the sex cult that owned several daycare centers and was responsible for trafficking minors for sex internationally. Its leaders included a Hollywood actress, Allison Mack, who took part in branding women in the pubic area with her initials interwoven with founder Keith Raniers’. Senator Kristen Gillenbrand’s family was caught up connected to NXVIM. And Raniere had ties to all kinds of powerful people including the billionaire Bronfman sisters, heiresses to the Seagrams fortune among others. A bunch of them are going to jail, convicted of crimes against children and adults.

According to the press, it’s conspiratorial to speculate that the world is run by pedophiles while they simultaneously break stories about rich and powerful pedophiles almost every month. Add Netflix to the list. There isn’t any other explanation for “entertainment” like this, rated MA for “adults” unless the adults making it and watching it are sexually turned on by barely-dressed minor kids.

Netflix has apologized and changed the artwork after the widespread outcry. They have not pulled the film. Unbelievably, their excuse is “it won an award!”

We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

Artwork? I do not give a f**k what awards your pedo movie got. You cannot comment on whether or not your support pedophilia? pic.twitter.com/JhwXBR80SL — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 20, 2020

The new artwork for Cuties is just as bad.

Look, everyone. @Netflix changed the photo on #Cuties and they think this is better. Skin tight dresses and come hither stares on 11 year olds. #Pedowood pic.twitter.com/PkAVlETKBt — Lockdowns Are For Losers (@MeganFoxWriter) August 20, 2020

They have also changed the description which now reads, “11-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.” They think deleting the words “twerking crew” is going to make a difference. PJ Media contributor Carmine Sabia is all over Netflix degeneracy.

Dear Lord it is worse. Not only is it @Netflix, but @Amazon @PrimeVideo has a movie for you to watch called "I, Pedophile" about the poor "demonized" child predators and their "mental disorder." Yeah they want to normalize this. pic.twitter.com/BqhS8tOpgC — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 20, 2020

And it’s not just Netflix. Hulu is complicit too. (Does that say “feminist?” Oh, gag me.)

Hulu gets in on the act with PEN15 (read penis). A show that explores the sexualization of 13-year-olds. Wake the f**k up. pic.twitter.com/wDJLTh4bzm — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 20, 2020

Lock them up.