Cardi B Raunch Song 'WAP' is Now Putting People in the Hospital

If you missed Ben Shapiro reading the lyrics to Cardi B’s new raunch ballad “WAP” (which stands for “wet-ass-pu**y”) let me remedy that for you. WARNING: Extremely vulgar content not for children and frankly, not for adults either. You were warned. But if you have to listen to it, you NEED to hear it in Ben Shapiro’s voice.

Listen, guys. I fully explained on the show that it's misogynistic to question whether graphic descriptions of "wet-ass p****" is empowering for women. “WAP” is obviously an incredibly profound statement of women’s empowerment, a la Susan B. Anthony. https://t.co/KKYerf1dGW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

The song glorifying whoredom has been roundly criticized by conservatives and highly praised on the left. In fact, the left loves Cardi B so much they let her interview Joe Biden. No, really. The song “WAP” has hit number one, proving that our culture is not in decline but has hit the bottom and is now digging. Since the whore anthem is trending, TikTok users are trying to emulate the dances in the video where twerking is done in every imaginable form including some sort of airborne splits machination. But attempting to reenact these gyrations has landed at least one TikTokker in the hospital.

The New York Post reported that other people attempting to do this “dance” have also been injured which is totally not funny at all and doesn’t make me shoot coffee out of my nose.

Fans are attempting to replicate a viral dance invented by Guam’s Brian Esperon, which involves performing a complicated series of moves, ranging from a leaping high kick to doing the splits while twerking, per the tutorial with 13 million views. “You’re not going to be able to wear a skirt for at least a week because your legs will be covered in bruises,” warns one poster in a vid with over 15 million views. The TikTok user says she also suffered a pinched neck from her “WAP” dance disaster.

The choreographer posted a video of himself reacting to the hospitalization of someone attempting to do his moves and asked if anyone else had been injured.

@besperon #duet with @lib_bbbbbbb When the dance you made on tiktok sends someone to the hospital 😳 Anyone else injure themselves while doing this dance? 🙈 ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

“I hurt my back doing it,” wrote user emily.chavezz of her failed stunt simulation. Another said, “Yes I had to pop my knee back into place. I’ll try again later.” “I had to wear a knee brace when I did it but I still almost dislocated it again,” user emilylharris seconded on the video of the woman injuring her knee. “I can feel this just looking at it.”

All’s well that ends well, eh?