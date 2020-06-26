The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 22: Say 'NO' to the Mob

Are you tired of the screeching mob yet? If so then start saying no. Are you tired of limits on your speech and fearing job losses and social ruin if you say the “wrong” thing? If so, then this week’s podcast is for you. Join me as I go through specific ways to beat back the mob and take back your rights.

This week on The Fringe I dive into the danger of allowing the mob to rule our free speech and what we can do about it. J.K. Rowling showed the mob the door this month. It helps if you have billions. But even if you don’t, is life going to be worth living if our very thoughts are policed by Black Lives Matter and the radical left? Join me and, as always, send me comments or questions on Twitter or Parler @MeganFoxWriter