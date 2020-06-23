WINNING: J.K. Rowling's Publisher Refuses to Require Trans 'Re-education' Classes, so a Bunch of Crybabies Quit

J.K. Rowling is turning out to be the unlikely savior of free speech after withstanding the mob for her belief that being female is a biological reality and not a mental mindset. She continues to stand against the constant onslaught of the thought police, who insist everyone conform to far-left radical ideas. The latest act of bravery is her publishing company’s decision to let authors go who demanded the company send their employees to pro-transgender re-education for the crime of supporting an author who has different opinions than the mob does. Instead, the social-justice warrior authors can go find another publisher. Bravo!

Exc: Authors quit JK Rowling's literary agency after company declined to issue a statement of support for transgender rights and pledge action. The agency says it is not willing to have staff “re-educated” to meet the demands of a small group of clients. https://t.co/VbY1dcQ0xP — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 22, 2020

Blair Partnership, the publisher, said in a statement reported in The Guardian,

In its response, the Blair Partnership said it took pride in the diversity of views represented by their authors but it could not compromise on the “fundamental freedom” of allowing authors the right to express their thoughts and beliefs. A spokeswoman said it would always champion diverse voices and believe in freedom of speech for all but it was not willing to have staff “re-educated” to meet the demands of a small group of clients.

This is exactly how the mob should be treated in any situation. Some people are noticing it.

Exactly how you treat the mob. Show them the door. https://t.co/RAMk86zYnA — Nick Cole (@RealNickCole) June 22, 2020

Will corporate America take the hint? Just say no!

Bravo! The number of businesses who’ve given in to the vocal minority and politicised themselves in the process in recent weeks has been very concerning. Well done to JK’s agency for taking a stand 👏👏👏 https://t.co/qeBQUfqT8k — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) June 22, 2020

It helps that J.K. Rowling is basically uncancelable.

How not to get canceled: Step 1: Write the most valuable book franchise in history, worth more than the rest of your agency’s literary output combined. There is no Step 2. https://t.co/NcxsZnnFOW — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) June 22, 2020

