Duh: Biden Voters Express Regret for 2020 Vote

I can still remember when Barack Obama claimed that his winning the Democratic nomination was a pivotal moment in American history. “This was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal,” he claimed. “This was the moment when we ended a war and secured our nation and restored our image as the last, best hope on earth.”

Perhaps no other presidential candidate would fail so spectacularly at fulfilling his campaign promises, except for Joe Biden. A mere 18 months into his presidency, the nation has learned how the nation’s fortunes can change so quickly depending on who’s in office. After inheriting a secure southern border, Biden created an immigration crisis. After inheriting an economy opening up after the pandemic, we’re now being crippled by historic inflation and record gas prices. Everything Biden touches goes to hell.

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f— things up,” Barack Obama reportedly once said of his former vice president. And it looks like people who voted for him are starting to see that.

“I feel like I’ve been lied to by the media telling us Biden is the answer to all the country’s problems,” Mikaela Stekly, a single mother who ended up becoming homeless under Biden, told Fox News. “And they made [former President] Trump kind of the bad guy in the media, but things were a lot better when he was president.”

Stekly admitted that she voted for Biden because of all the promises he made. She cast her first-ever vote for president in 2020.

“It used to be easier, but of course I voted for Biden, so I screwed myself,” Stekly said.

Chris McCullough, a black Democrat, admits he had been brainwashed into believing that Republicans didn’t care about black people.

“I was programmed, in a sense, with that Democratic-savior type of situation,” he explained. “That’s how Biden comes across – as Black people’s savior.”

“I thought that Republicans weren’t for people of color – they were just for rich white people,” he continued. “That’s the way the media portrays it to be. I found out that that’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

Related: 4Chan Users Are Leaking Info Allegedly From Hunter Biden’s iPhone and… Yikes…

“I found out the hard way unfortunately that Biden isn’t who he says he is,” McCullough added. “It seems like Democrats, in a sense, they just want to keep us in the same spot, in the same place, more so dependent on them, dependent on the government. We’re stagnant because of that.”

Fox News also spoke with Zoe Nicholson, a transgender artist from St. Louis, who says he started to regret voting for Biden a few months into his presidency because he “is essentially furthering Marxist ideas in our country.”

He says he’s now hoping that Ron DeSantis runs in 2024, but added that “if Trump runs again and wins the primary, he will have my vote as well.”

These were just three Biden voters who spoke to Fox News. Imagine how many more Biden voters there are who feel the same way. The worst thing is that this was predictable. Biden made no secret of his intentions to end fossil fuels. Trump even predicted that if Biden got what he wanted that gas prices would skyrocket, and they have.

Let’s hope that all these voters who regret their vote for Biden have learned their lesson.