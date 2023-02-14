Three Train Derailments and a Developing Bio-Disaster — Where Are Pete Buttigieg and the Eco-Harpies?

Trains are flying off the tracks around the nation. The lefty media is suspiciously quiet, as are the razor-dodging eco-doomsters who should be screeching about the potential environmental disaster near East Palestine, Ohio, which is on the border of Pennsylvania.

The massive explosion and poisoning of American citizens should be a much bigger story….why isn’t the media talking about Ohio more? pic.twitter.com/XnemtQxjFz — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) February 12, 2023

FAST FACTS:

The Feb. 3 East Palestine derailment included ten cars of hazardous chemicals.

On Monday, an 18-wheeler truck plowed into — and derailed — a train in Slendora, Texas, killing the truck driver and causing roughly 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill.

You can watch an eerie train derailment — also on Monday — in Enoree, S.C., where the train seems to fall off the track for no reason.

That’s three train derailments, two in one day and ten days after the calamitous train wreck in Ohio.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg seems to be on yet another paternity leave. Or perhaps he’s busy complaining about too many white construction workers to talk about the unfolding eco-calamity currently poisoning the air — and possibly the water — on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Also curiously absent are the hirsute, soap-evading, tree-hugging, prairie fairies who went to war against plastic straws when one was found in the nose of a living sea turtle but seem to not care about animals that are dropping dead — likely from noxious fumes — near the Ohio tragedy.

FACT-O-RAMA! I’ve heard not a word from Greta Thunberg on the Ohio disaster. How DARE she?

The Green Panthers are salivating to take our gas stoves and purloin our sirloins — and replace them with beetle pie — but are choosing to sit out when an actual ecological disaster is taking place? Something isn’t right.

Related: Whale Corpses Are Stacking Up But the Libs Won’t Talk About What Might Be Killing Them

Perhaps the wokesters on the left are too busy trying to take away our anesthesia to care that 5 million people might not have drinking water in the Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia region.

At his most recent public speaking event, Buttigieg didn’t mention the Ohio derailment but did manage to crack a “funny” about the Chinese spy balloons gathering intel as they float over North America.

“It couldn’t be a more exciting time for transportation,” Buttigieg quipped at a recent event. “It’s had its challenges. We’ve faced issues from container shipping to airline cancellations. Now we got balloons.”

QUESTION-O-RAMA! How did a Chinese spy balloon “suddenly” pop up over Lake Huron? Did it really make it half-way across the continent before it was noticed, or was it launched by one of the three Secret Chinese police stations Canada’s Princess Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allows to remain operational?

What we “got,” Pete, is a serious contamination of the air and water in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, affecting millions of people and killing animals, while you make jokes about spy balloons, and your dirt hippies remain silent about an actual ecological calamity.