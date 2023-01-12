How to Survive in the Third World States of America

It’s 2028. Our non-binary Emporer/Empress Kamala Harris has outlawed guns, meat, combustible engines, gas stoves, and testicles. Americans are starving except for those lucky enough to live in the Great Plains states, where federally-sanctioned locusts are mercifully plentiful this year.

FACT-O-RAMA! A family of four is executed when the FBI performs a random test and finds traces of squirrel meat in their feces.

The Billboard # 1 song is “I’m dreaming of a Diverse Christmas” for three years straight until Christmas is outlawed.

Auto insurance and driver’s licenses have been banned so as not to offend those who prefer to drive without them. Thankfully, a quick scan of the chip in your head will tell the ESG police everything they need to know about you.

The war in Ukraine is still going well and your kids write to you from the front when they can.

The American population has dwindled due to a number of factors. The mandatory “white supremacy” vaccine has wiped out 89% of Caucasians despite no known white supremacy movement.

Abortion “rights” were drastically altered. A child-birthing person now has the right to abort a child before his/her/zhim/zham’s third birthday and anytime between the ages of 15-17, unless the teen is “trans,” in which case he or she is sent to preside over your HOA. In between those ages, kids are expected to show up for daily communist indoctrination classes and MAP training.

Speaking of HOAs, we all now live in cubicles. We own nothing, and we are happy, just like the World Economic Forum (WEF) commanded back in 2018:

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

How do we survive?

The first rule of existing in the Demo-globalist, third-world utopia is to keep your diversity-mandated friends close. Mowgli and zhis non-binary, trans-pansexual spouse-partner didn’t move here from Madagascar just to not be invited to your daughter’s Female Genital Mutilation bash. Never miss your Mandarin lesson. Remember, Chinese food is now called “American food.” Actual American cuisine—like grilled cheese—is now considered “racist.” Always spit on anyone missing a hand, as it was likely chopped off for giving the “OK” sign. Do NOT exercise. Gyms have long been closed as they are a sign of “racism.” If you don’t like cream in your morning java, do not order your coffee “black.” Best to ask for it “oppressed.” Remember, New Year’s Eve is now celebrated sometime in late January to early February. Never forget! The number “45” has been stricken from mathematics because it reminds people of President “You Know Who.” This is especially dispiriting because it brings us one year closer to our federally mandated euthanasia at 59 years of age for any rebel who still archaically—and illegally—refer to themselves as “women” or a “men.”