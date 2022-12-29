Now Exercise and Physical Fitness Are Racist!

Thinking about cutting back on sweets and hitting the gym as your New Year’s resolution? Well, if you are, you might be a white supremacist.

Okay, not really. Not at all, actually, but according to Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, the author of the book Fit Nation: The Gains and Pains of America’s Exercise Obsession, which comes out next month, American exercise trends reinforce white supremacy.

Petrzela explains this ridiculousness in an interview with Time Magazine. When asked what the most surprising thing she learned from her research was, she explained that she originally believed concern for fitness was “progressive.”

VIP Subscriber Exclusive: Is the ‘Body Positivity’ Movement Doing More Harm Than Good?

“It was super interesting reading the reflections of fitness enthusiasts in the early 20th century. They said we should get rid of corsets, corsets are an assault on women’s form, and that women should be lifting weights and gaining strength. At first, you feel like this is so progressive,” she began. “Then you keep reading, and they’re saying white women should start building up their strength because we need more white babies. They’re writing during an incredible amount of immigration, soon after enslaved people have been emancipated. This is totally part of a white supremacy project. So that was a real ‘holy crap’ moment as a historian, where deep archival research really reveals the contradictions of this moment.”

Holy crap is right. Is this not the stupidest thing you’ve heard from the Everything is Racist™ conglomerate operated by the radical left today?

Is this why Lizzo promotes her obesity without any shame? I always thought Lizzo celebrated her morbid obesity as “body positivity” in order to justify her not embracing a healthier lifestyle, but I suppose the real reason is that exercise and physical fitness are tools of white supremacy!

How many people, be they African Americans or woke white liberals, will disavow exercising because of this garbage idea that striving to be physically fit (and healthy) is racist? America has enough problems with obesity. Do we really need people using “white supremacy” as an excuse not to exercise anymore?