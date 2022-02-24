It's the End of the World as We Know it and I Blame Joe

Remember when the libs said Trump was going to crash the economy and start WWIII? They were only off by one president.

Despite Biden’s cane-rattling, Putin is bombing Ukraine back into the ’40s. Kamala Harris was sent in to patch things up but we already know how skilled she is at preserving sovereign borders: incursions-2, Kamala-0.

I have a feeling that Joy Reid is screaming at her writers to hurry up and find a way to blame Trump for all this.

How bad does it look for Ukraine? Ukrainian officials are already voting to give guns to civilians to fight the onslaught. For historical reference, Hitler didn’t arm his volkssturm (translates to “people’s storm,” aka his civilian army) until the last months of the war, when the writing (in Russian) was on the wall.

Russian soldiers are soliciting Ukrainian women on Tinder, a welcome change from what their AK-47-wielding grandfathers did when invading Germany, so there’s that.

Biden knows that, as the oldest U.S. president in history, his time in his earthly lizard skin is limited. Satan will soon cash in on their deal. (The joke is on Satan; Biden has no soul). So Joe has wasted no time gutting the country.

More people have died from COVID-19 under Biden than Trump, despite so many people getting vaccinated. If fuel prices get any higher, airline passengers will be asked to chip in for gas.

I’m not on a diet, I just can’t afford to eat. This makes it easier for me to glide into a full-on “hunger strike” to protest skyrocketing food prices. Yeah, that’s what I’ll call it.

Yet the libs STILL think we are better off now that Trump is (temporarily?) gone. Gropey Joe seems to have a Stockholm syndrome-type grip on his devoted legions. It was those mean tweets that were ruining the country, right? Smug left-tards in blue cities are gathering around workplace water coolers, taking Loretta Lynn’s advice and standing by their man.

Sure, Ukraine will be rubble, criminals rule the streets of America, and meat prices are turning us all into vegans. Hard-working Americans have been fired for not getting the vaccine, while Welfare recipients aren’t expected to get the shots BUT still get to cash their checks. At least Orange Man Bad can’t hurt their fragile feelings anymore.

When will the libs admit they screwed up by voting for President Vegetable? When the Chinese are flattening Taiwan? When we are shooting our neighbors and taking their chihuahuas for food?

The libs will never give up on their loser politicians. That’s why hacks like Elizabeth Warren remain in office and spy-lover Rep. Swalwell is still a rep. Democrats allow their feckless politicians to fail up.

The lefties will not drop their support of Biden, not even after they stop by Dover Air Force Base to pick up the remains of their kids, who were killed despite all that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion battleground training.