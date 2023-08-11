Political Guerilla Artist SABO Hits Big Prize Fight in Dallas to Skewer American Airlines

In case you missed it this past weekend, the boxing world woke up to a bit of a surprise in Dallas.

The political guerilla artist known as Sabo (Full name: Sabo Tage) has had many memorable hits over the years on the streets of Los Angeles and elsewhere. But his latest mischief targeted an international audience — boxing fans who flew in from around the world to watch the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match in Dallas this past weekend.

His latest project took aim at American Airlines, which pays for the corporate sponsorship of the arena where the fight card took place. The reason? As Sabo told PJ Media in an interview, “American Airlines is the wokest airline in the world.”

Sabo and associates put up posters all around American Airlines Arena in the middle of the night, with taglines like, “Welcome To Woke American Airlines! My Pronouns Are He/She/It/Lost Baggage.” Another poster recreates the fight promotion poster with He/Him pronouns under each fighter’s visage, and a title saying, “Woke Air Presents: Paul Vs. Diaz.”

Possibly the funniest poster recreates the jetliner tied in a knot, á la the movie “Airplane!” That one has the title, “IF YOU LIKE OLD MOVIES, YOU’LL LOVE OUR CORPORATE POLICIES,” followed by the caption, “GET WOKE WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES, WHERE DIVERSITY COMES BEFORE SAFETY!”

Sabo has made quite a name for himself as a self-styled political guerilla artist. He’s made it his mission to skewer the progressive power brokers, especially those who run the show in his home town of Los Angeles. He’s ridiculed the Grammy Awards, Hillary Clinton, anti-Trump rallies, Facebook, Adam Schiff, and the anti-2A crowd, among many others.

In an interview with PJ Media, Sabo said:

Average Americans are sick of woke. Most of them are too polite to say it. They act tolerant and let themselves get run over and abused. But they’re absolutely sick of it. So I make fun of it. Wokeness in Dallas, Texas, of all places! It’s one thing back in the freak show of Los Angeles. But a lot of the wokest companies in America are right here in Texas. American Airlines. Southwest Airlines. Nieman Marxist — Nieman Marcus. Texas Instruments. Lots more. These companies have become creepy. If they aren’t coming after your children and grandchildren, they’re providing cash and cover to those who are. So Dallas was a good place to make a statement.

The crowd of folks attending the big prize fight and those hanging around in the area because it was the place to be numbered in the tens of thousands, so Sabo got a lot of eyeballs on his latest project.

“With a superstar boxing match at a Dallas arena branded by a formerly great airline that’s one of the wokest in the sky today,” he said, “I thought it would be fun to make a creative statement. American Airlines hires its pilots based on affirmative action, and it’s fully embraced the Cultural Marxism of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. So I started with attaching proper pronouns to two of America’s most popular boxers right now, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, to show everybody that the venue host, American Airlines Center, is against everything normal Americans are all about.”

He didn’t stop there, of course. Citing the examples of Bud Light and Target, Sabo says everyday Americans have begun to fight back. He suggests more than just boycotting:

It isn’t enough to boycott products or services, though that helps. Shareholders have to object. The public should go after the executives and board members of the public companies that push wokeness on everybody. Those execs and directors can’t handle public ridicule. So let’s pour it on.

He did exactly that in Dallas to hilarious effect.