A decade or so ago, my wife and I visited my family north of Detroit. We were about 25 miles north of Detroit, in a relatively Midwestern suburban area. Not a lot of diversity there. But we soon discovered a hidden food treasure among suburbia.

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A Persian strip-mall section of this town held the usual little shops and a few takeout spots. One of these little shops actually had a takeout joint built into it. My cousin said we needed to try the ‘garlic dip’ they offered there. So my wife and I ordered it while we were in town. WOW. Life-changing, I would say, because I am still talking about, thinking about, and making this dip years later. It was so good while we were there that we ordered a quart of it on our road trip out of town (they made it fresh in the shop). We were given a generous heap of carrot and celery strips, plus a stack of pita bread to dip into what is actually called toum (pronounced “toom,” as in “doom”). Originating in Lebanon, the word literally translates to “garlic.” We ate it all within three hours while driving south back to our Georgia home. Dip, veggies, and pita. All gone. Because it expanded my horizons, I was now on a quest to unlock the secret of “What is Toum?”

Basically, it's a combination of fresh garlic cloves, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, salt, and oil. That’s it. Nothing more, and absolutely nothing less. Purity. Yes, it is a dip, but it is so much more. Its consistency lies somewhere between mayonnaise and whipped cream. It’s used as a veggie dip and a sandwich spread. The uses are almost endless when you want to add an unapologetically bold and garlicky kick to darn near anything.

What I found out during my quest to learn is that toum has been part of Lebanese cuisine for centuries. And with the cross-border pollination of food culture throughout antiquity, toum is now known, recognized, and loved across many Arabic cultures.

Below is a simple recipe that will blow you and your friends away with its many uses and a kick in the maw that you will not soon forget or regret.

Toum

30 garlic cloves

1 TB salt

3 TB lemon juice

3 cups vegetable oil

Process garlic and salt on low speed in a food processor until completely chopped.

Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice and slowly drizzle in 1 cup of oil while processing.

Add the remaining lemon juice and oil the same way until emulsified.

If you want less of a “spirited” dip, you can always use 1/2 of the toum recipe and 1/2 of your favorite mayo for a garlic sauce/dip. But PLEASE try the full-strength toum first for a benchmark of what you may be missing that the Lebanese have known for hundreds and hundreds of years.

LET’S EAT!

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