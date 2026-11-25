I have an old friend I respect a lot. His name is Mac. We went to church together, and he is a complex and very smart dude. He’s in his 60s now and runs a company with his brother based in the Atlanta Metro area. The service they provide may be considered “antiquated” by modern technological standards because it doesn’t involve AI and Skynet, or Meta this or that, but what they do provide cannot (and probably will not) be supplemented by a deepfake state. They produce a tactile product.

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You not only have to see it in person, but it’s better if you feel it. It’s cloth samples of all kinds. Any type of cloth you may want to make drapes, curtains, or furniture fabric from. Cloth. It’s real! You need to touch it! Go into a design store and ask to look at cloth book samples, and they hand you a stack of books to flip through. How do you think that these sample books get to you? It's Mac, and he's working his cloth magic to make your world better.

Mac’s magic extends beyond cloth sample books. He's graced me with a recipe I have made again and again over the years. It’s Giardiniera. You may or may not have heard of it. Either way... it needs to be in your life.

A little bit about Giardiniera. It basically comes to us in two forms. First is the traditional Italian variety. Second is the American, or Chicago, style. In the Italian form, it’s used more as an antipasto salad… Big chunks of veggies are displayed on a platter with cured meats and maybe some slices or cubes of various cheeses. Common ingredients in both styles include: cauliflower, carrots, celery, bell pepper, hot peppers. The Chicago style is used more as a relish. The pieces are cut smaller for easier spooning over sandwiches and subs, and include green olives or diced pickles with a slightly different preparation style.

The Italian variety relies on basically a standard brine. The Chicago style adds a bit of oil. Either one is great, but they are used quite differently. What I want to include is what Mac graced me with. He’s a friend and a mentor in the world of food. His Giardiniera is not only good on the previously mentioned sandwiches, but try it on something involving eggs. Yep. Sounds “different”, but the brininess of the relish works like “peas and carrots” on a scrambled egg. Crazy delicious. The recipe looks like a lot of work, but it's really not that bad. I think I spend most of my time cutting the cauliflower florets into little bitty pieces. But trust me when I tell you that your labor will be worth it.

Giardiniera

(Pronounced G-R-di-yera)

Giardiniera is an Italian or Italian-American relish of pickled vegetables in vinegar or oil. It originated in Italy, and the word "giardiniera" loosely translates to "from the garden.”

Giardiniera is a versatile condiment you can use on a variety of foods, such as Bratwurst, Bruschetta, Burgers, Pasta Salad, Eggs (Omelets), Italian Beef, Hot Dogs, Pasta, Pizza, sandwiches, tuna salad, and more!

2 green bell peppers, diced

2 red bell peppers, diced

8 fresh jalapeño peppers, sliced (I throw in a couple of serrano peppers to make it hotter)

1 celery stalk, diced

1 medium carrot, diced

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup fresh cauliflower florets

1/2 cup salt

water to cover

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 (5-ounce) jar pimento-stuffed green olives, chopped

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup vegetable oil

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Place the green and red peppers, jalapeños, celery, carrots, onion, and cauliflower. Stir in salt, and fill with enough cold water to cover. Cover the bowl and refrigerate overnight.

The next day, drain the salty water and rinse the vegetables. In a bowl, mix together garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes, black pepper, and olives. Pour in vinegar and olive oil, and mix well. Combine with the vegetable mixture, cover, and refrigerate for two days before using.

Let’s Eat!

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