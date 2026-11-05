Let's Eat! KISS (Keep It Simple, Silly)

Some of the best things in life are cheap and simple: a child’s smile; a soft serve cone on a hot summer day; the respect of your peers; laying your head down on a cool pillow at night; doing the right thing even when no one else is watching; an unopened box of Fiddle Faddle/Moose Munch/Screaming Yellow Zonkers all to yourself — the list goes on and on. Add to this squash and onions. Huh? Squash? Onions? Yep! Too often we overcomplicate life. Sometimes it is our own doing, and sometimes we are “victims” of our environment. In this case, a handful of simple ingredients turn ordinary into sublime.

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My wife came home about a dozen years or so ago and said that she bought the makings of a simple dish that she fell in love with recently. In the bag were half a dozen crooked neck yellow squash and a large Vidalia onion. Perplexed, I asked her where the rest of it was. “That’s it,” she replied. Huh? “Trust me,” she said. So I did, and have never questioned her on ANYTHING again — EVER (not really, but the story sounds much better that way).

RECIPE

What you will need:

12-inch non-stick pan

6-8 small crookneck yellow squash cut in half lengthwise and sliced into 1/3” slices (half moons)

1 large Vidalia onion, sliced

Half stick of butter

Salt/pepper to taste

Salt/pepper to taste Water

Place half the butter and an ounce or so of water into the pan on med/med-high heat.

Sauté squash until it begins to soften (about 5 min.)

Add onions, a few shakes of salt and a few grinds of pepper, plus around 2 oz. of water. Cover pan and turn down heat to med-low for 3-5 minutes. Remove cover and add the rest of the butter; stir; taste; adjust salt and pepper; stir again and pour mixture into a serving dish.

You now have a dish that is greater than the sum of its parts. It will reward you with its rich buttery taste, and the muted tones of onion combined with the fresh cooked squash are something that you will soon not forget. And please remember to KISS.

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