The Poet: Simon John Charles Le Bon

With all the turmoil and chaos in the world, I could write about many things—and I have, actually. But now I want to write about something fun.

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And that something is Simon John Charles Le Bon, lead vocalist of the legendary Rock Hall of Famers Duran Duran, called Charlie by the band and dubbed “The Poet” by bassist John Taylor in his outstanding, must-read memoir In the Pleasure Groove, which I have written of before.

But this one is about Simon, not John. And Simon is indeed a poet. Up there with Paul McCartney in the realm of songwriters. He is 67 years old. He just finished a triumphant Las Vegas residency with the Durans, looking and sounding better than ever, still with his lovely Yasmin, whom he married in 1985, and still writing songs that are beautiful yet few can possibly understand.

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As a singer who observes others and gets sad watching people burn their voice…well, Simon just gets better. He knows how to do it—exactly. It has a lot to do with lifestyle.

Two of my favorites are “The Seventh Stranger” (which I am listening to as I write and, after decades, still don’t quite comprehend—yet it relaxes me in moments of panic) and “The Chauffeur.” “A View to a Kill” is an absolute classic, as, of course, are “The Reflex” and “Wild Boys.”

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Speaking of “Wild Boys,” Simon nearly drowned during that “Wild Boys” video shoot—the turnstile he was strapped to got stuck as his head was underwater. He nearly also drowned when his boat, Drum, lost its keel during a race in 1985, turning upside down and trapping him and the crew. The Royal Navy ultimately saved them all. Nick Rhodes, the part Duran founder, apparently called him while he was in hospital and said, “When are you going to come do the Arcadia vocals?” (side project—look it up). Nick is awesome, and like that—stoic, brilliant. Nick is the keel of Duran Duran.

Back to Simon. Not long ago, he was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by Prince William. At the time, he said these later years have been some of the most important in Duran history. I agree. It’s so nice to watch their renaissance, as I will call it.

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It’s fun to watch people win. And the Durans are winning big time right now. I think the Hall of Fame thing set off a bit of a flame, thanks in no small part to Simon’s strength and dedication. I’ve been onstage as the lead singer night after night, all around the world—not at the Simon-arena level, but I know what it feels like to be mentally and physically exhausted. Sometimes you can barely think. I can’t imagine how Simon manages—yet he manages. Beautifully.

So I salute you, Simon. As I do John, Nick, and Roger. And Dom. And of course our dear Andy. Our world is a far better place because of all of you.

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