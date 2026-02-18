Massie’s Price for a Vote? A Press Release — and a Pat on the Head

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has a reputation as a contrarian. He goes against the GOP often, and he’s vocal about it. You’ll recall that Massie was the only Republican to vote against advancing a rules package that included the SAVE Act last week.

Advertisement

I don’t know if Massie is a RINO or just stubborn, but last week’s vote was just the tip of the iceberg. Massie has made a habit of voting differently from his colleagues.

Another thing about Massie is that he’s obsessed with the Jeffrey Epstein files. I know a lot of people are, but among members of Congress, he seems to have a particular obsession with releasing them.

Confession: I don’t get the obsession with the Epstein files. The people whose names appear in them are unlikely to face accountability (especially the Democrats), and it feels like sideways energy for Congress to make a big deal out of the files when it could be solving the everyday problems that we Americans face.

If there’s one thing we know about Massie, it’s that he likes to peacock and highlight his so-called maverick tendencies. Earlier this week, he gave a preening interview to Politico about how he has gone “toe-to-toe” with people like House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Attorney General Pam Bondi. (If only he’d go “toe-to-toe” with Democrats so fiercely.)

One particular quote from the Politico interview is turning heads. It also demonstrates just how well Massie lives up to the second through fourth letters of his last name.

Advertisement

The interviewer asked, “When was the last time you talked to Speaker Johnson about the Epstein matter at all?”

“One day, they needed my vote, and I offered to give them my vote if he would issue a press release thanking me for my good work on the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Massie replied. “That's all I required to get my vote. And I think he probably went and gave somebody else a bill to pass instead of doing the public statement.”

Recommended: America’s Most Underrated Sport Is Back (and It’s Beautiful)

How petty. How childish. How Massie. It’s all about the head-pat. It’s all about “look at me.”

On X, A.G. Hamilton commented that “he does this constantly. He literally brags about threatening to withhold votes because they aren't nice enough to him.”

“How many times does Massie need to prove he's a narcissist for people to realize the truth?” another commenter with the handle Equality 7-2521 weighed in. “For years he's played mostly to cameras and the press and never accomplished anything.”

Thomas Massie is all about Thomas Massie. Instead of getting anything substantive done in Congress, he hurries to the nearest microphone to tell everyone how great he is and how he’ll do what you need him to as long as you make him look good. Massie is a narcissist, plain and simple. I don’t know how the people of his district can confidently believe that he’s looking out for their interests when he so publicly touts his own interests.

Advertisement

Somebody needs to primary Massie’s you-know-what and get him out of Congress. And fast. Let’s get somebody in Congress to represent this district with more action and less preening. Kentuckians deserve better, and Republicans in general do, too.

Help us keep holding Washington accountable. Become a PJ Media VIP member today and enjoy 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. Your support helps us continue delivering the news and analysis that the legacy media ignore.