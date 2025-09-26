Georgia Deserves Better: Ossoff’s Shutdown Games and Veteran Exploitation

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is a typical Democrat, which means that policy and the priorities of voters take a backseat to his desire to cling to power. In the run-up to the 2026 election, we’re seeing Ossoff use his constituents as political props without any concern for their interests.

Ossoff is particularly fond of using service members and veterans as props and claiming credit for successes involving them. Back in April, I wrote about how Ossoff voted to increase military pay while voting against the funding bill that would pay for those raises:

Now Ossoff is trying to claim credit for supporting Georgia’s military personnel without actually supporting them. The truth is that he voted in principle for raises for junior enlisted service members but voted against funding those raises. Ossoff is trying to have it both ways to garner military support without supporting servicemembers himself. In December, Ossoff voted in favor of the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed 85-14. It was one of the last votes of the 118th Congress, and it included raises for military personnel.

Last month, I wrote about how Ossoff tried to claim credit for having “championed” the VA Home Loan Reform Act and how the sponsor of the bill called him out for it. See the related link above for full details.

“Who does Ossoff think he’s fooling?” I concluded. “Georgia voters know that he doesn’t care about anything but his power. This is why we need to vote him out in 2026 and ensure that he never has an opportunity to use our servicemen, servicewomen, and veterans to try to score cheap political points again.”

“Ossoff’s office touted the VA Home Loan Reform Act as an accomplishment that the senator had a hand in,” I wrote, adding that “all he did was hold a press conference with a Marine he used as a prop. The author of the legislation, Rep. Derric Van Orden (R-Wis.), is calling him out on it.”

None of this has stopped Ossoff from trying to claim credit for legislation he failed to vote for. Nothing has prevented him from taking advantage of our veterans, first responders, and active military for his campaign.

"Jon Ossoff used veterans as political props before, and now, he's lying to Georgia veterans again, claiming he 'championed' a veterans' bill signed by President Trump when in reality Ossoff had nothing to do with the legislation," said National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. "Georgians deserve better than a radical leftist who works against President Trump in Washington, then lies straight to their faces in Georgia."

Now the Democrats are threatening to shut down the government because we’re funding America’s priorities, not theirs. Back in March, the NRSC ran an ad calling Ossoff out for trying to thwart the Trump administration’s government funding efforts.

Jon @Ossoff wanted to shut down the government. He failed, but Georgia voters won’t forget.



Check out the NRSC’s new digital ad ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jbKCTlGhg0 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 14, 2025

Like clockwork, the Democrats are trying to shut down the government again. And the NRSC is back with a new ad that debuts on Friday. Here’s the script:

Voice Over: Jon Ossoff claims he championed legislation...



Jon Ossoff: To protect American veterans from foreclosure and prevent veteran homelessness."



Voice Over: But the truth? Ossoff had nothing to do with the veterans' bill.



He didn't cosponsor. He didn't vote. He didn't offer an amendment. He didn't even speak to the sponsor.



But no one should be surprised.



Ossoff has a history of using Georgia's veterans as props.



Jon Ossoff doesn't champion veterans; he exploits them. It's time to fire Jon Ossoff.

And here’s the link:

Let’s do everything we can to send Jon Ossoff packing in 2026 so that he can go home to his woke Emory University enclave. After all, those are the only people who matter to him.

