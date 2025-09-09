Prayer Power: Trump Puts Faith at the Center of America’s 250th

One of the hallmarks of the second Trump administration has been President Donald Trump’s commitment to protecting people of faith. We’ve talked about this some on “Faith All Over the Place,” which is returning in a few weeks, I promise. My friend and podcasting partner, Stephen Kruiser, and I believe that the assassination attempt on Trump last year changed him and has drawn him closer to God.

Of course, we don’t know what’s truly in a man’s heart — that’s between him and God. But the president’s commitment to protect the freedom of religion is encouraging.

On Monday, President Trump spoke at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, and he unveiled a new initiative in the run-up to next year’s United States Semiquincentennial. The initiative, called “America Prays,” celebrates the power of prayer and calls on American’s to pray together.

From the press release:

The Ask: What if one million Americans dedicated one hour a week to praying for our country and our people? The Invitation: Will you join with at least 10 people to meet each week for one hour to pray for America? The Opportunity: As we celebrate 250 years of freedom, this is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the principles that gave birth to this land of liberty. As George Washington famously said in his Farewell Address, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens.” This dedicated time of prayer is not only for our nation, but for its people because a nation is only as strong as its citizens.

“When faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker,” Trump said at the event. “When faith gets stronger… good things happen for our country. It’s amazing the way it seems to work that way. Under the Trump Administration, we’re defending our rights and restoring our identity as a nation under God. We are One Nation Under God — and we always will be.”

Over 70 faith organizations are taking part in the initiative, including our parent company, Salem Communications. There’s also a PDF, which I’ll attach at the bottom of this column, that highlights key prayers throughout American history.

The president also conveyed the importance of religious freedom, saying, “America has always been a nation that believes in the power of prayer, and we will never apologize for our faith — ever, ever, never, never. We will never surrender our God-given rights. We will defend our liberties, our values, our sovereignty, and we will defend our freedom.”

He brought a 12-year-old student to the stage to talk about his experience of his public school disrespecting his Christian convictions. Shay Encinas spoke of how his school forced him to read a book about the radical gender agenda to a younger student.

.@POTUS welcomes to the podium 12-year-old Shay from California, who was forced to read a book to a kindergarten student promoting a message of radical gender ideology that is contrary to his religious beliefs:



"I've been a Christian my whole life and Jesus means everything to… pic.twitter.com/KAtQL8CsOD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2025

Trump also blasted Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) for claiming that our rights come from government instead of God: “The need for this commission has never been more clear than it was last week when the ineffectual senator from Virginia — a man named Tim Kaine — stated that the notion our rights come from our Creator is ‘extremely troubling’ to him… It’s this Declaration of Independence that proclaims we’re endowed by our creator with the right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. The senator from Virginia should be ashamed of himself.”

I can’t wait to see how our nation unites to pray as we get ready to celebrate our 250th year. Stay tuned for more coverage of this important initiative.

Prayers and Proclamations by PJ Media

