The Stakes Couldn't Be Higher in Wisconsin's April 1 Special Election

Here at PJ Media, we’ve reported on the importance of Tuesday’s special election for a state supreme court seat in Wisconsin. Paula and Rick have covered different aspects of the race.

On Saturday, Rick reported that Elon Musk is weighing in heavily on this race. Rick also explained the differences between the two candidates last week:

The two candidates are polar opposites. Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, who is backed by liberals, and Waukesha County Judge and former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, who is backed by conservatives, are running in the April 1 election. Crawford has already accepted a million dollars from a George Soros-backed group and attended a partisan fundraiser that was billed as an effort to unseat two Republican congressmen. Donald Trump and Elon Musk have recently endorsed Schimel. Musk has poured $13 million into the race, offering voters $100 if they provide contact information and sign a petition opposing activist judges. The race will cost both sides a total of $100 million.

“Currently, liberal justices hold a 4-3 majority on the court. A win by Schimel would flip the balance,” Paula wrote on Friday. “With issues like the state’s abortion laws, union rules, redistricting, and cases involving basic law and order potentially coming before the court in the coming months and years, another liberal justice would be a disaster for the state and allow the crazies on the Left to gain ground.”

Paula also sat in on a conference call on Friday with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who told the group that Crawford would take away limits on collective bargaining for public sector workers.

"But far beyond that, voter ID would probably be gone,” Walker said. “Susan Crawford, actually, when she ran for judge in Dane County, talked about it being draconian and a poll tax."

Crawford also worked as a Planned Parenthood attorney, Walker said, "so it's very likely they'll throw out the pro-life protections. She’d end concealed carry or even the first-in-the-nation [school] voucher program out of Milwaukee."

Side note: The special elections for House seats in Florida’s 1st and 6th Districts are also crucial since the GOP has a razor-thin majority in the House. Low turnout could benefit Democrats in both districts, so if you live in either district, please vote. If you have conservative friends or family in those districts, please encourage them to vote.

The Wisconsin election reminds me of the situation we faced here in Georgia last year. The state supreme court election pitted Andrew Pinson, a bright, young, fair-minded jurist, against John Barrow, a far-left Democrat who campaigned heavily on abortion for a court seat that’s supposed to be nonpartisan. Thank God Pinson won.

Of course, these seats have grown in importance because legislators at the state and federal levels have ceded too much authority to the courts. That strategy (or lack thereof) has benefitted conservatives and bitten them in the rear end multiple times.

Dr. Albert Mohler explained on his podcast on Monday morning:

As is so often the case, you have the courts now as the arena of some of the fiercest political conflict in the United States. It wasn't supposed to be that way. And I'll go ahead and blame the left progressivists for going to the courts in order to try to push issues they could not get by legislation. And that goes back to the middle, especially, of the 20th century. And I guess a classic example of that would be the Roe V. Wade decision in 1973. There's no way that they could have gotten abortion rights through Congress in terms of an adequate vote to approve abortion by legislation. So instead, they went to work at the courts where they've been working on contraception, birth control, just so many issues before. And so the courts had turned into a rather activist mode at the national level and eventually that simply gets shifted down to the State Supreme Courts. And that's exactly what has been going on. And Wisconsin is in many ways ground zero of much of this battle.

This is why Wisconsin is in the position it’s in today, and it’s why Georgia was in the same spot last year. The Badger State must now choose between a judge who will protect the state by ruling fairly and a far-left partisan activist. The stakes are too high to get this one wrong.

The last few elections have felt like the starkest choices between left and right, and we conservatives must triumph if we're going to protect this nation. That's our mission here at PJ Media: to emerge victorious over the left-wing narratives and tell the truth about conservatism.

