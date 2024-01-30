The Border Crisis Isn't Just an Immigration Problem. It's a National Security Issue.

It's no stretch to say that the crisis at the border is the most pressing issue we face today. There are ripples from what's going on at the border that reach out into every area of society. Our already stretched social safety net is beginning to rip at the seams. Law enforcement is feeling the effects of increased crime from people whose existence in the country breaks the law.

Citizens across the country — but especially in border states — are fed up with the border crisis and the Biden administration's refusal to deal with it. On the surface, the massive influx of illegals across our borders is simply an immigration issue, and that's true to a point, but it's worse. The border crisis is a national security problem, but you won't see the mainstream media reporting on it.

But do you know who is reporting on it? That's right: we are! Just last week Catherine reported on the mind-blowing influx of Chinese men of military age who are flooding across the border:

The number of illegal Chinese migrants pouring into the U.S. shot up astronomically last year, and the dangerous trend continues, with the overwhelming majority being young adults — especially military-age men. With over 24,000 illegal aliens from China encountered by Border Patrol in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, and over 9,000 so far in FY 2024, America clearly has a national security risk on its hands, especially since so many of these migrants are military-age youth.

Oh Really?: White House Says Border Surge 'Not Unusual'



Robert has written tons of content about how terrorists are coming across this porous border, including this piece that's exclusively from our VIP readers:

At least six people on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database, which oddly enough isn’t yet completely filled with angry parents protesting at school board meetings and people who dissent from the Biden regime’s line on vaccines, have been caught at the line in the dirt that used to be known as America’s southern border as Title 42 was consigned to the dustbin of history. An unknowable number of terrorists, meanwhile, got across unimpeded and unnoticed. What could possibly go wrong? Celebrate diversity!

And last week, Lincoln wrote about an illegal immigrant who said on camera that America will "find out who I am very soon":

Hopefully, it was a tasteless joke. An obnoxious one-off. After all, any real terrorist would want to keep their identity and their motives a secret until the time arrived to launch an attack. In general, it is a good idea to believe people when they tell you who they are. Not all terrorists are members of cells.

This is why we need to view the situation at the border as a national security issue. Actual enemies and terrorists are entering this country, and for the White House to so blithely ignore it is to encourage it. How long before an illegal immigrant (or a group of them) commits an act of terrorism or sabotages part of our infrastructure or national defenses?

We're in danger, and it's not just because our military has gone woke or because the federal government seems to care more about every other issue than national security. We're in serious trouble because our open border allows so many hostiles to come in and embed themselves in this country.

Leftists Are Gonna Leftist: The Bogus DHS Claim that Texas Authorities Were Responsible for Three Migrant Deaths

It's sobering stuff, and it stands to reason that states like Texas would try to take care of its border if the feds aren't going to. When Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) took matters into his own hands and put National Guard troops and razor wire at the border, the Supreme Court ruled that he had to take the wire down while another related case made its way through the court system.

There have also been calls from the left for Biden to federalize the Texas National Guard to not enforce border security. Matt wrote about the implications of that idea in a VIP post:

So what happens if Biden federalizes troops to essentially enforce its open-border policies? It would be a consequential test of the balance of power and the authority of a U.S. president and a potential violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, which prevents the federal government from using the military to enforce domestic policies—which is arguably applicable here, though there may be different schools of thought on the matter. A constitutional showdown seems inevitable, and Joe Biden seems to be intent on making it happen.

I also can't say enough how proud I am of my congressman, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), for sponsoring the RAZOR Act, which would prevent the federal government from interfering with Texas' border security. "It's encouraging to see Republicans rallying around Texas and its efforts to secure its border," I wrote about the RAZOR Act last week. "Steps like these are what we need to take to bring an end to this border crisis."

