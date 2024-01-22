Was That a Threat? Illegal Alien Says, ‘Soon You’re Gonna Know Who I Am’

By now, it is no secret that many of the people slipping into the United States, sometimes with the tacit permission of the government, are not here to start a small business, send their kids to good schools, and pursue the American Dream. In fact, many Americans have given up on the American Dream.

Anyone who does not follow the state-sanctioned media is well aware that drug dealers, traffickers, rapists, and other varieties of criminals have sought a haven in the United States. For years, we have been warned that terrorists have been making use of our non-existent borders to insert themselves in our towns and cities.

Given the state of war in the Middle East and the protests that have wracked our city streets, it is probably only a matter of time before there is a major strike on American soil. There will be those who will claim that such warnings are all propaganda. Certain administrations would have us believe that the border is safe and there is nothing to worry about.

Perhaps the Left really does want to destroy America so it can rebuild the country in its image. Perhaps progressives are only interested in creating a solid bloc of Democrat voters. Perhaps some progressives truly think that unfettered immigration is a good thing. Others may champion open borders because they know that conservatives oppose the idea. Maybe it is some combination of all of the above. Whatever the case may be, if you leave the door open long enough, someone like the individual below will eventually find their way to your shores.

(Warning: strong language at the start of the video.)

A migrant who illegally crossed into the United States threatened me, saying "You find out who I am very soon," simply because I asked him where he was from. These are the people @AliMayorkas @POTUS @DHSgov and @CBP are letting in. pic.twitter.com/iblMnNndpa — 1strespondersmedia (@1strespondermed) January 21, 2024

Hopefully, it was a tasteless joke. An obnoxious one-off. After all, any real terrorist would want to keep their identity and their motives a secret until the time arrived to launch an attack. In general, it is a good idea to believe people when they tell you who they are. Not all terrorists are members of cells.

You will note that the individual shooting the footage attributes the man's statements to entitlement. The man may indeed feel himself entitled to whatever is left of America. However, the illegal immigrant's comments and demeanor did not indicate that he is only here for free housing and groceries. I am sure he would not turn them down, but his remarks showed that he had something else in mind.

According to American Wire, people on the scene speculated that the man was from the Middle East due to his appearance and accent. Other people who were there claimed that the man had come from Morocco. The Border Patrol was preparing to take the man and the rest of the group who were picked up in Sasabe, Ariz., to a facility for processing.

As I noted earlier today, in 2022, DHS and HHS let a suspected member of MS-13 get away after "processing" him. He went on to rape and murder a 20-year-old autistic girl. If these agencies do as thorough a job with this man as they did with the alleged killer of Kayla Hamilton, beware.

Of course, this is one man who was either cavalier enough to make such a joke or is so certain that he will enjoy immunity that he can drop a threat like that and not even bat an eyelash. And for every person like this who has been caught on video, how many terrorists, cartel members, traffickers, and assorted criminals are operating in the United States?

How soon until you and your family find yourselves caught in cartel crossfire, a home invasion, an assault, rape, robbery, or God forbid, a terrorist attack? Crime as the result of unchecked illegal immigration is already a fact of life. And, thanks to Joe Biden, his handlers, Alejandro Mayorkas, and their legion of supporters and enablers such as Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), the chances of a terrorist event increase by the day.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman starts arguing an Angel Mom — whose daughter was killed from fentanyl trafficked across the open border — after she disagrees with him: "Excuse me, I'm asking the questions!"



What an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/uiKjPpwTe2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

As the stories unfold, it is important to remember that the Democrats — in this case, the ones in power — don't hate you per se, despite their blustering about MAGA and white supremacy. The truth is that they regard you in much the same way as I regarded the ants that invaded my garage last summer. It was nothing personal, but life would be better without them, so I got rid of them.

You don't matter enough for them to hate you. You are an irritant. And if you are plowed under in the crush of illegal immigrants, so be it. That is the cost of doing business.