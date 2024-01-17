Nathan Wade: The Overpaid, Underqualified Special Counsel

The Fani Willis affair (yes, I’m aware of the double meaning there) has captured the nation’s attention over the past couple of weeks. And it serves the Fulton County, Ga., district attorney right; if she thinks she’s big and bad enough to take on Donald Trump and try to scuttle his 2024 campaign, she’s big and bad enough to withstand scrutiny.

To recap what’s happened so far, the allegations against Willis surround the hiring of Nathan Wade as a special prosecutor, largely because Willis is allegedly having an affair with Wade. Not only is Wade reportedly Willis’ sneaky link, but he also supposedly met with representatives of the Biden administration about the case.

Atlanta’s historic Big Bethel AME Church invited Willis to speak on Sunday, the day before MLK Day — because nothing reflects Dr. King’s legacy like targeting political opponents. Willis made what must have been one of the most self-indulgent speeches made from a pulpit in history. She didn’t address the accusations of an improper relationship, but she referred to Wade as a “superstar, a great friend, and a great lawyer” and bristled at anyone who suggested she might not be doing her job well when she hired him.

The more we’re learning about Wade, the more we’re discovering that he’s in over his head with this Trump case. A report from the Washington Post reports that the allegations of the improper relationship between Willis and Wade have “drawn attention to an arrangement in which Willis’s office hired an outside attorney and paid his firm more than $650,000 over two years to lead a criminal investigation typically managed by civil servants.”

According to the WaPo report, Willis asked several attorneys to help her with the case, and at least one of them turned her down because they didn’t want anything to do with the attention and potential political fallout that it would bring. Insiders say she approached Wade because “she wanted a person she could trust to handle the scrutiny and pressure of the investigation.”

“In the fall of 2021, Nathan Wade had little experience prosecuting criminal cases in the Atlanta area, serving as a municipal judge who mostly dealt with traffic tickets and running a private practice that focuses on family law and contract disputes,” WaPo reports. “Then, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) tapped him to lead the biggest case of her career, a two-and-a-half year investigation that led to charges against former president Donald Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants alleging that they illegally conspired to try to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.”

Wade spent years going back and forth between private practice and work as an appointed judge; he also tried several times to run for elected judgeships and lost every time. Yet for some reason, county records show that expenditures paid to Wade’s law firm since 2022 totaled $653,881, despite his lack of RICO experience. The same records show $72,907 paid to the firm where John Floyd, one of the foremost RICO attorneys in Georgia who is also helping with the Trump case, is a partner. All this despite, as PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis points out, Willis’ claims that her office has paid all her special counsels the same rate.

The DA clearly doth protest too much, but the truth is that even if the allegations of an inappropriate relationship prove wrong, Willis has paid Wade way too much for his qualifications. And that’s bad enough.

The prosecution of Donald Trump in Fulton County and the other ridiculous trials are nothing short of political persecution. The left wants nothing more than to neutralize Trump and keep him from defeating Joe Biden in 2024, and don’t kid yourself: Democrats would do the same to any other Republican frontrunner.

