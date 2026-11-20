It’s another normal day, which means there are, of course, more Democrat scandals. It turns out being the party that protects criminals means being a party whose politicians are criminals.

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No matter the state, no matter the level of authority, Democrats bring corruption.

The headline from GoErie was, “Ian Murray led Erie Dems for years. He's been forced to leave the U.S.” The outlet added, “Ian Murray, who chaired Erie County Democratic Party and served on the Democratic National Committee, has moved to his native Canada after facing removal when the U.S. found he was not a U.S. citizen.”

I can’t believe this is real Ian Murray, former Erie County Democratic chairman and Democratic National Committee member from PA, was just forced to LEAVE the US after it was revealed that he was NEVER a U.S. citizen. For DECADES, the Democratic Party literally had an illegal alien as one of their leaders... Insane — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

The party of mass illegal migration is happy to put noncitizens in charge.

Murray isn’t the only Dem in trouble. The Department of Justice announced charges on November 19 against state Rep. Patrick Sellers (D-Ala.) over four counts of wire fraud. Just before his first election to the Alabama House, between July 2020 and May 2021, Sellers “fraudulently solicited and obtained more than $240,000 in grants and loans from the United States government, the State of Alabama government, and an Alabama-based non-profit, all of which were intended to provide relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

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Instead, Sellers just used the money for his own personal expenditures. He made personal credit card, loan, water bill, and mortgage payments, and even applied the money to his daughters’ college tuition.

In 2022, Sellers won his first term in office at the Alabama House, and then he won a second term just this month. But it looks as if he might not be serving it out, given that he will probably be serving a very different kind of sentence.

BREAKING NEWS: Alabama state Rep. Patrick Sellers indicted on federal wire fraud charges https://t.co/UxpAEe0ru1 — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) November 19, 2026

“The charges announced today underscore the FBI's commitment to investigating allegations of fraud against the government, particularly when they involve programs established to assist Americans during times of crisis,” said David R. Fitzgibbons, special agent in charge for FBI Birmingham.

And U.S. Attorney Phillip W. Williams Jr. emphasized, “Combating fraud and holding public officials accountable are important priorities of this office and the Department of Justice. Public officials, such as State Representative Sellers are entrusted with a heavy responsibility to serve the public, and this indictment indicates a complete abdication of that sacred trust. Allegations involving the misuse of federal grant and loan programs are taken very seriously, and we will not shy away from our duty to preserve and protect the public.”

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Of course, any political entity will have corrupt people inside of it. But it is also true that Democrats have a significant number of politicians who brag about breaking the law or who act as if the law should not apply to them.