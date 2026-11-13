Stephen Miller Cracks Down on White House Staff-Lobbyist Dealings

New White House chief of staff Stephen Miller is already bringing changes to operations at the president’s residence, including cracking down on potentially corrupt dealings between lobbyists and staff.

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A White House spokesman shared internal messaging with The Epoch Times regarding Miller’s new rules. “No President in history has fought more relentlessly, selflessly or courageously for the American People than President Trump. Following his example, White House staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation,” stated a November 12 memorandum from the White House Chief of Staff’s Office.

The memo added, “White House staff must receive prior approval from the Office of White House Counsel for meetings on the White House complex with registered lobbyists related to government policy.”

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Miller’s office memo told staffers that the Office of Public Liaison could answer any questions they might have regarding the new policy, which does not apparently cover meetings that staff have outside the White House with lobbyists, only those inside. The Epoch Times reported email correspondence with an unnamed White House official who explained, “This is a much stricter process than before.”

This change comes, as Epoch Times noted, after controversy regarding allegations that Wiles stonewalled the Make America Healthy Again agenda to protect corporate interests under the mistaken impression that this would help Republicans win the midterm election. Calley Means, a former adviser to the White House, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused Wiles in particular of wanting monetary backing from the sugar industry.

Trump’s post-midterms decision to replace Susie Wiles with Miller caused furor and outrage among Democrats and RINOs, given Miller’s aggressive and hardcore approach to implementing the MAGA agenda and defying partisan critiques.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, is pretending that Democrats are not infinitely more corrupt than Republicans and is threatening to investigate Wiles — as if leftist ideology weren’t far more enmeshed in major corporations.

A White House lawyer told Garcia in a recent letter that Congress can conduct oversight, but must identify “a legitimate legislative purpose” underlying investigative acts. “We are monitoring the abusive and capricious threats that are now proliferating from Democrat legislators who seek to abuse the legislative process to intimidate and to interfere with the lawful functioning of government,” counsel Will Scharf wrote.

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It is a serious problem that officials from both parties are far too likely to compromise on reform in order to keep certain companies with which they have agreements happy. But to pretend that is not just as much, if not more, a Democrat problem than a Republican one is perfectly preposterous. Democrats have never brought increased integrity to any institution.

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