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Operation TorNado: Feds Arrest Over 300 Dark Web Drug Traffickers Worldwide

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 13, 2026 11:45 AM
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Operation TorNado: Feds Arrest Over 300 Dark Web Drug Traffickers Worldwide
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The Trump administration joined forces with Europol in an operation designed to target traffickers who might live in foreign countries but use the “Dark Web” to traffic illegal drugs into America.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted a graphic showing where the 354 arrests so far occurred. The criminals were found in the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, France, Ireland, the UK, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Hungary, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, and Montenegro, besides the United States.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) released more details about the operation and its results on Thursday, November 12. The drugs and weapons seizures amount to more than $234 million in value. The Department of Justice’s Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) is also involved in Operation TorNado.

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As you will have noticed, the operation is international and includes more than one American agency. “Drug traffickers are exploiting the dark web to distribute fentanyl and other deadly drugs into American communities, profiting from addiction and overdose deaths,” said Administrator Terrance Cole of the DEA. 

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He continued, “Operation TorNado demonstrates the strength of JCODE and our international law enforcement partnerships. DEA, working as part of the Homeland Security Task Force through our field offices, played a significant role in identifying these criminals, exposing their trafficking networks, and disrupting their operations. Whether they operate on the streets or behind anonymous online accounts, DEA will use every available investigative tool to dismantle these organizations and bring those responsible to justice.”

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The DEA also mentioned in the press release that some of the Dark Web buyers and vendors that the international operation targeted included Bohemia, Archetyp, Kingdom, Nemesis, and Tor2Door. U.S. and European authorities seized valuable assets from these.

This operation resulted in the seizure of over $234 million in both cash and virtual currencies; approximately 5.7 metric tons of illicit drugs worldwide, including fentanyl and other opioids, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and MDMA, 38 pill presses; and 209 firearms.

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Operation TorNado is the follow-up to last year’s Operation RapTor. “Nothing will stop the Trump Administration from identifying and dismantling drug trafficking networks,” said U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

This is a remarkable instance of how much crime authorities can eliminate when governments work together. If only some of those Western European nations were equally determined to eradicate Muslim migrant crime from their countries.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEA | FENTANYL | FIREARMS | ICE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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