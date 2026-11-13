Illinois Releases Serial Criminal Alien Who Killed Veteran

Woke Illinois authorities released a serial criminal killer, an illegal alien, a decade early without notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Thank God ICE caught up to the thug before he could harm anyone else.

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Vicente Torres-Vasquez was drunk driving in 2011 when he caused a crash that killed U.S. Marine veteran Gregory Errol Homola, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. In 2012, Torres-Vasquez received a sentence of 25 years in prison for that deadly DUI crash. Yet last week, Illinois authorities paroled Torres-Vasquez and released him early and quietly, because ICE had a detainer request for him and woke authorities didn't want ICE to know he was free.

Sanctuary state or city authorities will habitually reward illegal alien criminals purely to undermine ICE enforcement. In fact, the New York Post revealed in October that many New York City officials poured vast amounts of resources and time into thwarting ICE and downgrading charges even for the most despicable criminals. Illinois is no different in terms of radical ideology.

In the case of Torres-Vasquez, the illegal alien — who is a Mexican national — already had a deportation order and four DUI arrests before he caused the crash that killed Homola. So Illinois authorities, by their refusal to hold the alien to account, made it possible for him to cause the deadly crash.

From Melugin:

ICE says they tracked him down and arrested him at large on Wednesday after his release into the public. The alien's name is Vicente Torres-Vasquez. He is known to have entered the US illegally at least three times in the mid 2000s, and he has had a final deportation order since 2010, per ICE. That final deportation order was active on 7/24/2011, when Torres-Vasquez drove drunk and crashed into Homola on his motorcycle in Wauconda, IL, killing him.

Related: Four-Time Deportee Hits Pedestrian in Utah and Keeps Driving

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) has been particularly extreme in his rhetoric against ICE, contributing to the more than 1,600% increase in assaults on federal immigration officers. Pritzker falsely accused ICE of rounding up citizens and sued the Trump administration over its deployment of the National Guard to crime-ridden Chicago. The Democrat governor totally ignored the suffering of families who lost their kids to illegal alien crime, while bewailing the fate of illegal alien criminals.

Last year, Illinois Policy reported that Pritzker had spent $2.5 billion of taxpayer money on free care for illegal aliens. He also released multiple illegal alien pedophiles and murderers. Sanctuary policies are in violation of federal law, including 18 U.S. Code § 111 and 8 U.S. Code § 1324.

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No wonder the Department of Homeland Security is fed up with Pritzker. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin shared a statement with Fox about Torres-Vasquez. “This illegal alien was sentenced to 25 years in prison after killing a man while drunk behind the wheel. When ICE lodged a detainer ahead of his release on parole, sanctuary politicians in JB Pritzker’s Illinois refused to cooperate with us and released him without notifying ICE,” said Mullin. “Thankfully, the brave patriots of ICE managed to arrest this killer anyway, and he will now be deported from our country.” No thanks to Pritzker and Co.