Woman Crashes Car, Stabs Her Kids. Military Bystanders Come to the Rescue.

A woman in Washington state drove erratically, caused a serious accident, and then stabbed two children in the car with her before a couple of nearby U.S. soldiers were able to intervene and save the kids from further violence.

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It certainly seems as if the disgusting Lindsay Clancy debacle has triggered a spate of maternal murderesses. Or perhaps years of abortion rhetoric, encouragement to make terrible sexual decisions, denigration of maternity, and enabling of criminal behavior have finally exploded into the inevitable societal crisis. In the Washington state case, it is very fortunate that two soldiers jumped into action to disarm the nutcase woman and prevent a teen and a little kid from dying in the wreck.

The two girls — presumably belonging to the woman who stabbed them, although news outlets have not confirmed that — did survive both the wreck and the stabbing. They were in stable condition, but their specific medical status was unconfirmed as of Tuesday morning.

U.S. soldiers subdue woman armed with knife at scene of rollover car crash on I-5 https://t.co/JYMgDIa6U3 — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) October 6, 2026

The News & Observer cited WSP Sgt. John Dattilo, who said that the woman crashed into a left-hand barrier before veering onto the right shoulder while driving south on Interstate 5.

The car then veered left, struck a semi truck, then hit the left barrier and rolled over, coming to rest in the HOV lane. The car rolled multiple times, Dattilo said. The semi-truck driver was uninjured. As the passengers exited the car, passersby saw the woman attempt to stab the juveniles with a knife.

Two soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord then raced over and subdued the crazy woman. Nathan Wilkinson, who came upon the crash as he was driving to work, saw the uniformed soldiers wrestling with the woman and taking the knife away from her.

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The semi-truck driver was not injured. The woman is now facing charges of vehicular assault, driving under the influence, and first-degree assault, so it seems she was either drunk or high on drugs.

Another recent case in South Carolina involved a mother who stabbed her children after being let out on bond for child endangerment. One wonders if there were ever any previous indications that the Washington woman — presuming, of course, that she is the mother — should not have been in charge of children.

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One of the juveniles sustained knife wounds and broken bones but was in stable condition, Dattilo said. The specific injuries of the other juvenile were not immediately reported, but the child was also in stable condition Monday. The children involved were ages 9 and 15, according to the summary.

We pray for their swift recovery.

The News & Observer said that Wilkinson had seen wreckage from the crash strewed over about half a mile of I-5. Praising the soldiers who disarmed the criminal, he said, “I think they really saved the day.” He hopes that the soldiers will receive official recognition for their heroism.

Police are still investigating the crash and have yet to release the identity of the woman responsible for it all.

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