Teen Injured in Brooklyn Synagogue Stabbing

A reported stabbing at a synagogue in Brooklyn has injured at least one victim in Zohran Mamdani’s New York City. There isn't any evidence yet to indicate this was specifically an antisemitic crime, however.

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The New York Post described the assailant as an “unhinged fellow congregant,” which sounds as if the stabber were also Jewish. But the Post added, “Sources said that the assailant is well-known in the neighborhood and frequents houses of worship.” This adds interesting complexity because it indicates that the assailant is not simply a congregant at the synagogue; he is known in multiple houses of worship, including potentially those of several different religions. But CSI New York did report that he is indeed Jewish.

The victim was a 14-year-old boy, and the 22-year-old attacker slashed him on the hand with a knife while they were inside the 54th Street synagogue, but the teenager refused medical attention at the scene of the attack, according to the Post.

Police took custody of the attacker, but the Post did not share his name. CSI New York stated more definitively that it had confirmed the attacker was a member of the local Jewish community and that he has mental health challenges. CSI did not explain from whence it obtained this information, however.

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@CSI_SecurityNY is aware of this incident. We have confirmed that the perpetrator is unfortunately a member of the Jewish community with mental health challenges. It is NOT an antisemitic incident. — @CSI_NY (@CSI_SecurityNY) September 15, 2026

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News 12 Brooklyn confirmed that both the assailant and the victim are members of the Borough Park synagogue, citing police and describing the assailant as “emotionally disturbed.”

In my own hometown in Arizona, local churches have a problem with unhinged homeless people or druggies who like to come into different churches during Mass either to solicit money or to cause a scene. Not every individual who likes to make the rounds of houses of worship is devoutly religious. The fact that the attacker was “unhinged” and “emotionally disturbed” seems to indicate something like drugs, insanity, or personal animus behind the New York synagogue stabbing incident.

While the stabbing might not have been antisemitic, there must have been some reason the attacker targeted the teenager in question. Police have yet to provide any details on a possible motive.

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This particular stabbing aside, antisemitic incidents have been a serious problem in New York, especially since Mamdani became mayor. For example, there is the recent and infamous case below:

Hate-filled maniac who stabbed 2 on NYC street sent antisemitic text messages before attack: prosecutors https://t.co/fhb8b0clk8 https://t.co/2EZUIWAGbc — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2026

Hopefully, police will not immediately release the mentally unstable synagogue stabber, because it sounds as if having him running loose on the streets would pose a serious danger to his neighbors. Unfortunately, in New York, the woke authorities love to release mentally ill criminals over and over.

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