Trump Won’t Say If He's Willing to Arm Persians but Praises Their Courage

President Donald Trump will not say one way or the other whether he is considering sending weapons to Persian protesters within Iran, but he did express strong admiration for them and disgust at the regime that keeps massacring its own people while bombing Americans and other foreigners.

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Trump made the remarks after a reporter asked him about a post he put on Truth Social Wednesday. “I’m not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?” Trump wrote. Last week he had said that the Iranian regime killed around 100,000 protesters, but his latest estimate is somewhat lower. It is difficult to get an accurate number given how indiscriminate the Iranian regime killings have been.

Some people thought that last question was a little unfair, given how many Iranians have risen up this year only for the regime to mow them down. Among those seeking clarification was Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who quoted that post and asked, “if that's what you want, will you send the CIA in to arm Iranians?” Multiple Middle East experts have proposed sending arms to the Persians or the Kurds as a way of furthering the Iranian regime’s collapse without having to send any of our men. And given the huge amount of weapons we’ve sent to Ukraine and left in Afghanistan, this would be a better use than usual.

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Trump answered, “Well, I wouldn't want to say that to you, Peter. I'd love to tell you that, but it wouldn't be appropriate to say it, but I mean, I understand… they're being shot.” It is interesting that Trump did not want to give a definite “no” answer.

BREAKING: President Trump refuses to tell @pdoocy whether or not he'd consider sending the CIA into Iran to arm protesters so they can rise up and fight against the regime.



Trump says Iranians aren't directly taking on the Islamic Republic's leadership because they get shot and… pic.twitter.com/HQYZ4uSUXS — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2026

He criticized men who “sit here in the lap of luxury, and they see things, but over there, it's not so [easy].” And as of "three months ago, they had 52,000 protesters were killed. Can you imagine this one? And now I hear the number is probably 20 — 25,000 more. They have close to 65,000 protesters killed. So when I ask that question, I ask it, sort of, knowing the answer. The only answer is that they're being shot. The regime is getting weaker and weaker by the day. And at some point, they're not gonna be able to shoot so easily, because I think the people aren't going to take it.”

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The New York Post recently interviewed protest leaders in Iran who said that the people are trying to prepare for another uprising, but they are sadly lacking in weapons.

Trump acknowledged, “In Iran, they kill the people. When they get out to protest, they kill. Shoot them right between the eyes. They have two forms, machine guns and snipers. And they use them sometimes machine guns, and sometimes the snipers, they like the snipers better, because all they do is have a crowd of 200,000 people, and a person goes down here, right between the eyes,” it panics everyone. “It's a horrible thing to watch. So that's why it's not happening. And who can blame them?”

But in spite of all that, Trump still insisted, “the regime is getting weaker by the day.” And now there is the possibility that the Americans would be willing to provide weaponry to Persian protesters.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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