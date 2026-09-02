‘Annihilate the Jews’: The Columbia Student the Left Loves

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil has become infamous for his pro-Hamas rioting, but only slightly less heroic in the deranged lefty mind is fellow Columbia student and “Palestinian” activist Mohsen Mahdawi, who is also in the midst of a deportation fight. And despite the left’s narrative of Mahdawi as a peacemaker, he has called for antisemitic genocide and participated in violent anti-Israel protests here.

Advertisement

In July, after multiple contradictory orders, a New York appeals court ruled against Mahdawi. But he is not yet out of the country, and on Saturday, he apparently attended an event where he posed as a “Palestinian Vermonter and human rights activist.” But in reality, he has been explicitly promoting terrorism and genocide since before he came to America and right up to the present, according to an X thread from investigative journalist David Collier.

Mahdawi literally fantasized that Arab terrorists would “annihilate the Jews” and claimed every single Palestinian young man can “kill” and “wound” Israelis.

There are plenty of posts from this period that glorify violence - but this footage from 2013 is still exceptional.



In a TV interview, Mahdawi suggests that if Palestinians “think a little”, they will see they have “the capacity and conviction to resist, to kill and to wound.” pic.twitter.com/7jvwd0X03l — David Collier (@mishtal) September 2, 2026

It’s possible Mahdawi even actively participated in violence against Israelis, and he certainly continued his propaganda on behalf of terrorists after reaching America.

Mahdawi is now on U.S soil, but that does not stop him. Mahdawi explicitly praises the armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad - calling them lions and describing those pursuing resistance abroad as “mere dwarves.” pic.twitter.com/tByN1Mr1Gx — David Collier (@mishtal) September 2, 2026

Recommended: Trump Says Iran’s Regime Killed 100,000 Freedom Protesters

Advertisement

That was over a decade ago, some might say. But Mahdawi had thoroughly internalized the propaganda of his jihadi uncle, and he was even willing to condemn his fellow Palestinians if they weren’t as enthusiastic about murdering Jews as he was in 2018.

The glorification of terrorists continued. In 2018, Mahdawi cursed and threatened Palestinian security forces. Their offence? Helping Israel capture a Hamas terrorist who had murdered a rabbi.



Mahdawi branded them “traitors.” pic.twitter.com/APHjWJHQQd — David Collier (@mishtal) September 2, 2026

Indeed, Mahdawi never stopped promoting and praising terrorists. He saw these murderous jihadis as “brothers” and encouraged Americans to think the same.

Mahdawi founded and led the Columbia University protests, standing alongside those calling for an intifada. He even spoke alongside Nerdeen Kiswani at a Within Our Lifetime event.



Here he speaks to the crowd directly in front of a banner declaring “BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.” pic.twitter.com/4QteHCCRnm — David Collier (@mishtal) September 2, 2026

Despite denying his role in the destructive, violent Columbia pro-Hamas encampment, there is photographic proof of him there. In fact, Mahdawi is on video framing the campus protests as part of the same war that Palestinian jihadis wage in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria (the “West Bank”).

It gets worse. December 2024 - a decade after Mahdawi moved to America.



HHe posts a video in Arabic and describes “armed resistance in the West Bank or Gaza” alongside the overseas “popular resistance” that “we began and are still engaged in.”



His words below ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oML46J4yYw — David Collier (@mishtal) September 2, 2026

Advertisement

As recently as earlier this year, Mahdawi rejoined a pro-terrorist Facebook group. In fact, he became an admin for the group.

Then there is Mahdawi's family. He posted on instagram about how their lives were "stolen" - but when we traced them - we found the image was very different. Each of them were tied to armed resistance. pic.twitter.com/oZoapDyJYC — David Collier (@mishtal) September 2, 2026

Terrorism is all in the family for Mahdawi. He has multiple relatives tied to jihad. And Collier says he established a chronology that makes Mahdawi’s claim that Israelis gunned down his childhood best friend impossible. It’s time to get this lying jihadi out of America for good.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and Islamic violence. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.