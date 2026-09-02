‘Annihilate the Jews’: The Columbia Student the Left Loves

Catherine Salgado | 12:51 PM on September 02, 2026
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil has become infamous for his pro-Hamas rioting, but only slightly less heroic in the deranged lefty mind is fellow Columbia student and “Palestinian” activist Mohsen Mahdawi, who is also in the midst of a deportation fight. And despite the left’s narrative of Mahdawi as a peacemaker, he has called for antisemitic genocide and participated in violent anti-Israel protests here.

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In July, after multiple contradictory orders, a New York appeals court ruled against Mahdawi. But he is not yet out of the country, and on Saturday, he apparently attended an event where he posed as a “Palestinian Vermonter and human rights activist.” But in reality, he has been explicitly promoting terrorism and genocide since before he came to America and right up to the present, according to an X thread from investigative journalist David Collier.

Mahdawi literally fantasized that Arab terrorists would “annihilate the Jews” and claimed every single Palestinian young man can “kill” and “wound” Israelis.

It’s possible Mahdawi even actively participated in violence against Israelis, and he certainly continued his propaganda on behalf of terrorists after reaching America.

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That was over a decade ago, some might say. But Mahdawi had thoroughly internalized the propaganda of his jihadi uncle, and he was even willing to condemn his fellow Palestinians if they weren’t as enthusiastic about murdering Jews as he was in 2018.

Indeed, Mahdawi never stopped promoting and praising terrorists. He saw these murderous jihadis as “brothers” and encouraged Americans to think the same.

Despite denying his role in the destructive, violent Columbia pro-Hamas encampment, there is photographic proof of him there. In fact, Mahdawi is on video framing the campus protests as part of the same war that Palestinian jihadis wage in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria (the “West Bank”).

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As recently as earlier this year, Mahdawi rejoined a pro-terrorist Facebook group. In fact, he became an admin for the group.

Terrorism is all in the family for Mahdawi. He has multiple relatives tied to jihad. And Collier says he established a chronology that makes Mahdawi’s claim that Israelis gunned down his childhood best friend impossible. It’s time to get this lying jihadi out of America for good.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HAMAS PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

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