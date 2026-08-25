Iran Regime TV Says Suicide Drone Production Has Tripled

Until and unless America eliminates every last one of the ayatollahs, the Iranian regime will be endlessly killing Americans, Israelis, and anyone else it can reach. Don’t take my word for it, just look at what all the Iranian leaders and state TV anchors are saying.

Advertisement

On August 22, Iran’s IRINN TV had a segment which the Middle East Media Research Institute translated. It supposedly showed Gen. Ali Abdollahi, who is both the minister of defense and chief of Iran’s armed forces, making a “surprise visit” to an underground military production facility. Whether Abdollahi actually made a surprise visit or not, the segment is certainly concerning, even though it is not all that surprising that the Tehran terrorists plan to continue the war until the coming of their Islamic Messiah the Mahdi.

Also keep in mind as you read that the four most recent American casualties in the Iran conflict all died as a result of drones — three of them from a drone and missile attack in Jordan, and one of them while disarming or detonating an Iranian drone in Iraq. The Iranian regime's dedication to producing more drones and its capacity for doing so are horrifyingly and immediately relevant to our American troops stationed in the Middle East. And in July, an Iranian military spokesman claimed there was "no safe place" for U.S. troops while vowing never to make peace.

Four more American heroes made the ultimate sacrifice over the past few days.



1st Lt. Tyler Feehan. Pvt. Isabella Gonzales. Sgt. Angel Rampersad. Army Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton.



These brave Americans answered the call to serve and gave their lives defending our nation.… pic.twitter.com/4ZSV6tRGtH — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 22, 2026

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Brilliant: John Cleese Dubs Islamic Takeover of UK ‘Anglophobia’

The narrator in the IRINN segment bragged about the fact that "defense production" has been "rapid" this year. Whether or not that is true, the Iranian regime has certainly been launching drone and missile attacks with abandon, as if certain of having a new supply. Abdollahi lectured, "Through divine grace and the tireless efforts of the defense personnel and top directors, they have successfully accelerated production volume, while achieving unprecedented equipment quality." In reality, rather than quality, terrorists prioritize quantity. They don't much care what they fire as long as it kills people or destroys buildings.

Iranian State TV Report on Minister of Defense and Military Chief Visit to Underground Military Facility: Our Production of Suicide Drones Has Tripled pic.twitter.com/b1Ua3hJEeh — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 24, 2026

The narrator then enthusiastically took up the propaganda. "Some of these advancements were demonstrated in military hardware during the recent two holy defensive wars, in the IRGC Victory and Army's Lightning operation." This is supposed to make pro-regime Iranians feel good. But even if it's all lies, it does reflect the reality that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) just sees conflicts with America, Israel, or even its own domestic dissidents as testing grounds for ongoing weaponry development.

Advertisement

Then, the narrator claimed, "the production of suicide drones has tripled since the start of the 40-Day War. Iranian defense production covers a wide range of capabilities, including satellites, satellite launchers, cruise and ballistic missiles, and UAVs of various types." A reporter bragged about the Shahed-136 drone, and how it hit "the Zionist regime" — that is, Israeli civilians.

The IRGC killed over 52,000 of its own Persian people this year. Tehran's public cemetery director is fantasizing about burying thousands of Americans. For fundamentalist Muslims, jihad only ends when the last "infidel" is dead. That is what Americans can't seem to understand about jihadis like the ones running Iran.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and Islamic terror. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.