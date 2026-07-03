Former Muslim: ‘Palestinianism’ Is a ‘Catch-All Container’ for Resentment Movements

Why is it that different leftist or terrorist groups around the world continually align themselves with the so-called Palestinians, even if many of their beliefs conflict? A former Muslim and bestselling author has an answer.

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Dan Burmawi, having seen the uglier realities of Islam up close, isn’t afraid to say what many Westerners are squeamish about admitting. “Palestinianism is a dumping ground,” he explained on X on July 2. “A catch-all container for every resentful ideology, every broken theory, every radical cause. Marxists, postcolonialists, jihadists, queer activists, anarchists, environmentalists, anti-capitalists, and antisemites, they all pour their agendas into it.”

This is true whether the ideologies actually fully align or not. Yes, “queers for Palestine” are ridiculous for not knowing that homosexuals can be executed in Gaza. Marxists are political utopians and Palestinian terrorists are religious zealots. But even if the ideologies do not completely match up, Bumawi argued, the highly fictionalized cause of jihadis in Gaza is “the perfect host, just vague enough to absorb anything, just angry enough to justify everything.”

He explained further. “Muslims use it to legitimize jihad and martyrdom. Marxists use it to revive class warfare under the guise of anti-Zionism. Postcolonial theorists use it to attack the West.”

Bumawi continued, “Intersectional activists use it to link Palestine to trans rights and racial justice in a grotesque logic of shared victimhood. Academics use it to inject critical theory into international politics. Antisemites use it to camouflage their hatred as humanitarianism. Palestinianism is where incompatible ideologies suddenly find unity.”

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Surely, there is nothing rationally consistent about such combinations. When investigated, the alliances seem to make little sense. But this is not about reason. It is about grievance. Under the belief that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, these strange bedfellows group together all who have an equal hatred of Judeo-Christian civilization, even if the reasons for the hatred are different.

As Burmawi concluded, “What binds them isn’t a coherent vision of justice, but a shared enemy: Israel, the West, the Judeo-Christian world, the structure, the order. Palestinianism has become the dumping ground where failed ideologies go to be reborn.”

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And unfortunately, it is extremely successful. Yasser Arafat invented the “Palestinian people” a few short decades ago as a propaganda tool against Israelis, whose ancestors received the land from God himself over a thousand years before the invention of Islam (Genesis 17:8). The overwhelming majority of Palestinians still support Jihad, and the Palestinian Authority continues its pay-for-slay remittances.

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On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists committed the most horrific sexual atrocities and massacred Israelis of all ages in unimaginably bestial ways. Palestinian “civilians” then celebrated in the streets. Hamas even abuses its fellow Gazans in the brief intervals between its terrorist attacks on Israelis. In short, the "Palestinians" have made it completely obvious that their cause is genocide and their methods demonic. No sane person can support such evils. But then again, the hodgepodge of ideological leftists who align with Gaza are not sane.

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