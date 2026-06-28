Iranian Media Calls for Atomic Bombs as Official Says ‘We Are at War’

The Tehran terrorists are not hiding their genocidal intentions toward America.

The advisor to peace deal negotiator and Majles speaker Mohammad-Baquer “Death to America” Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf) declared on June 10 that negotiations buy time for the Iranian regime that is simply allowing temporary recovery for the next round of fighting. Citing Qalibaf, Mahdi Mohammadi declared, “you must never forget that you are at war … negotiations are a tool of the struggle.” He added, "We have no illusions about peace with America." A couple weeks later, on June 28, a new report surfaced that Iranian state media is openly insisting the government should and will seek nuclear weapons.

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BREAKING: Iranian state media says it has now "no choice but to obtain the atomic bomb" to remove "the military option for the occupation and partitioning of Iran" from the table, arguing Iran must "absolutely reach nuclear deterrence" before current negotiations can be conducted… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) June 28, 2026

The Hormuz Letter noted that Iranian media is justifying this nuclear advocacy by blaming U.S. President Donald Trump for threatening to wipe out the regime, threats which Trump, of course, did not end up enacting. The reality is, the murderous mullahs just want to justify the decision they always planned to make, which was to keep on with their endless jihad. And they were never really sincere about ending their nuclear program, either.

For Our VIPs: Iranian and U.S. Forces Continue to Exchange Strikes as Mullahs Refuse Peace

Speaking of which, the Middle East Media Research Institute translated Mohammadi’s interview on Iranian TV. Ghalibaf's advisor bragged that the Iranian regime "control[s] the Strait of Hormuz," where the regime continues to attack shipping up to this weekend. Mohammadi used some typical extravagant boasting, such as "the entire world is on its knees before the Islamic Republic," and "[our] enemy is humiliated and defeated," but he also made it clear where the regime stands on war versus peace.

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"In your toolbox, you have missiles, UAVs, intelligence, and security capabilities, the Resistance" which means the many terrorist proxies like Hezbollah "your allies, and you also have the negotiations," Mohammadi explained. "If you look at it this way, there is no problem [with negotiations]. But you must never forget that you are at war... the important thing is to get the concession at the beginning."

Continuing to elucidate why the Iranian regime pressed for major concessions even though they never wanted a deal, Mohammadi told the interviewer:

We should get something substantial right at the start, because we know — at least that's how I see it — that the whole thing will fall apart. Fine, let it fall apart. The important thing is to get something substantial at the start. I have said this explicitly in the past. We need time and resources. We are at war. We will use the negotiations as a tool to buy time and acquire resources. We have no illusions about peace with America.

The real problem is that too many American politicians have illusions about peace with the terrorist Iranian regime.

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