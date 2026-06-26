BREAKING: U.S. Strikes Iran After More Ceasefire Violations

Catherine Salgado | 5:36 PM on June 26, 2026
X/@CENTCOM

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it conducted airstrikes in response to the Iranian regime's provocative and dangerous attacks on international shipping.

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On June 25, reports surfaced of the Iranian regime once again targeting shipping. As of Friday morning, Reuters and Fox News’ China expert Gordon Chang reported that Iranian state TV again said the regime had closed the Strait of Hormuz. Soon after that, President Donald Trump confirmed the Iranian strikes on the key economic waterway.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday. “One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Following on from Trump's statement, CENTCOM conducted the strikes. The June 26 press release from CENTCOM stated that the strikes were specifically in response to the Iranian regime's ceasefire violations in the Strait of Hormuz.

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U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.

The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor.

Unfortunately, the Iranian regime has been violating the ceasefire practically every day. The murderous mullahs are not going to agree to stop claiming sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz or to stop encouraging terrorist proxies like Hezbollah to wreak havoc. No matter how much the U.S. government sweetens the deal, the fundamentalist jihadis in Tehran prefer war.

Related: Iran's Regime Fires at Vessels Again, and Israel Moves to Recognize Armenian Genocide

The official U.S. military release ends:

CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect.

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The regime’s ambassador at the United Nations just bragged about the Hezbollah alliance, negotiator and Foreign Minister Mohammad-Baquer “Death to America” Ghalibaf keeps threatening America, and the mayor of Tehran is already talking about round two of the “existential” war against the “great Satan” America and the coming of the Mahdi (Islamic messiah). In other words, unfortunately, the Iranian leadership is not talking like a group of men interested in ending conflict.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

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NEWS & POLITICS

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY UNITED NATIONS

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