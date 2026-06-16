SPLC Boss Had a Neo-Nazi Lover She Funded With Donor Cash?

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) not only funded the KKK and other white supremacist groups in order to manufacture a racism crisis which it used to fundraise, but one of the group’s leaders allegedly channeled over $1 million to her neo-Nazi lover.

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We know for certain that the SPLC was redirecting donor money to white supremacists and neo-Nazis, money which was used to purchase such items as white hoods, cross-burning materials, and racist signs. The U.S. Justice Department has brought charges against the SPLC for fraud in connection with this funding. But a new report from the New York Post indicates that the SPLC leaders might not always have had merely a business relationship with the radicals they funded.

The New York Post cited the DOJ superseding indictment about how “Employee-2” used material stolen from National Alliance headquarters in 2014 to write an article, before paying off an asset who publicly took the blame for the theft. The Post believes, based on details in the indictment, that “Employee-2” is Heidi Beirich, a 58-year-old “fascism expert” who until 2019 served as the SPLC’s director of intelligence. Except she wasn’t so intelligent about her romantic choices.

From the Post:

The indictment alleges Beirich was very close to the informant known only as “F-9” who “infiltrated the neo-Nazi organization National Alliance.” “[Beirich] was also in a romantic relationship with F-9. During this relationship, [Beirich] and F-9 shared a house and two bank accounts,” the indictment alleges. “Between 2015 and 2021, approximately $140,000 in donors’ money flowed from the SPLC operating account … and was ultimately deposited into the joint bank accounts held by F-9 and [Beirich].[”]… The indictment also claims that while getting paid by the SPLC, the unnamed informant was also raising money for the National Alliance and helping to “carry out its extremist activities.”

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The indictment adds, “This amounted to approximately 66% of all money ever deposited into their joint bank accounts. [Beirich] then used donors’ money to pay the couple’s personal living expenses.” Who knew there was still so much money in the neo-Nazi business?

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Incidentally, Beirich’s article based on the stolen material, “Chaos at the Compound,” is still available. She accused National Alliance of “Rebuilding the Reich” and said the SPLC’s source was supposed “to collect the names of potential new National Alliance recruits. He gradually compiled and copied dues statements and donation records on approximately 8,000 former NA members thought suitable for a recruitment letter.” It seems Beirich and the SPLC were also guilty of rebuilding the Reich, however.

Beirich is also a co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, and she explicitly advertises herself as an expert on the “dangers of accelerationist and neo-Nazi movements.”

I have stated many times that the Democrat Party shares many ideological beliefs with the Nazis, as for instance genocidal antisemitism, mass eugenics (abortion, contraception, sterilization), racial hatred, and socialism. But the SPLC went much further than other leftist groups in quite literally funding white supremacist and neo-Nazi individuals and activities. And in Beirich’s case, she seemingly even had an affair with a neo-Nazi.

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