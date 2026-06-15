Mark Robinson Takes on Karmelo's Supporters With Ruthless Honesty

The murder conviction of Karmelo Anthony for stabbing Austin Metcalf to death should never have been about race, but leftists made it that way. And they did so because otherwise they would have to address the root causes of the Anthony family’s racism and violent entitlement.

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Mark Robinson, an outspoken conservative, unfortunately lost his North Carolina gubernatorial race in 2024 after CNN apparently fabricated charges in a “high-tech lynching.” But that doesn’t mean he has stopped speaking the hard truths which leftists don’t want to hear. That includes explaining how his fellow black Americans — or, indeed, any Americans — can mitigate teen crime and murder.

Want to raise kids who are decent human beings? Here’s what you can teach them. pic.twitter.com/98wxOcRq9M — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) June 15, 2026

Anthony’s supporters not only hysterically condemned his murder conviction but also issued death threats against the Metcalfs and anyone who supported them, while asserting that Austin Metcalf deserved to die just because he was a white boy who accidentally got into an argument with a black boy. Robinson plays a clip of one of these deranged black supremacists. “What do you want us to do at this point? What? I'm lost... I don't know what to do. I got five boys. I ain't got nothing to tell them no more,” the woman gibbered.

Robinson knows exactly what to tell them. “Okay, ma'am, I've got you on this one. How about you tell them to behave in school and pay attention? Tell them to get all the knowledge they can and make great grades. Tell them to be respectful to adults. and come tell you and their dad if they think an adult has been disrespectful or unfair towards them, and let you make the call on that."

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He continued to challenge the woman to prioritize good manners and common decency instead of an obsession with skin color. "How about you tell them to keep their pants up on their waist, not down on their backsides," Robinson suggested. "And tell them if you get her pregnant, get a job. Then get her a ring. Then get a house, and then make it a home. Tell them to respect the law and those who uphold it. And if you are accosted by law enforcement, obey their orders and call you at the first chance they have, if need be. And if it's just a traffic ticket, take it and say, 'Thank you, officer', and drive away in peace. Because fighting the traffic stop is for court, not the side of the road."

Robinson also emphasized the importance of religion. "Tell them that Jesus Christ is the way and the truth, and if they will follow him, all will be well." He ended, "Now, I believe if you tell them all these things, there will be no need to tell them not to take a knife to a track meet and stab a fellow high school runner to death. So, yeah, tell them those things. You'll be amazed at how well things turn out."

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Anthony's parents have defended him every step of the way, claiming, in defiance of all evidence to the contrary, that Metcalf attacked their son instead of the other way around. His mother even claimed that every single witness was lying in an insane denial of reality. Anthony's grandmother screamed, "racist, biased," as she left the courthouse after his conviction. Karmelo Anthony was not a victim of racial violence. He committed deadly violence because his family raised a monster.

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