Murder Charge Dropped Against Arkansas Nominee Who Killed Daughter’s Assailant

A judge has dismissed a murder case against an Arkansas sheriff nominee who killed his teen daughter’s groomer and abuser.

Special Circuit Court Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. dismissed the case against Aaron Spencer after law enforcement somehow lost a dash camera memory card that they believe might have shown exactly what happened when Spencer killed 67-year-old pedophilic rapist Michael Fosler, as reported by the New York Post. And I think I am not alone in saying I am completely on the side of Spencer and the judge.

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“The court finds that conduct by law enforcement was so egregious that dismissal of this case is warranted,” Judge Wilson declared when dismissing the case. Spencer was set to go to trial in a few weeks on second-degree murder charges before Wilson’s new decision.

The Post explained:

Spencer woke up around 1 a.m. to find his then-13-year-old daughter had vanished. He soon found her in the passenger seat of the car Fosler was driving. He then forced the truck off the road and allegedly shot the accused sexual abuser, according to court documents. Prosecutors argued that Spencer planned the murder and could have called the cops during the car chase instead of taking matters into his own hands.

Apparently, he was supposed to watch the pedo drive off with his kid and hope that police tracked them down? Spencer made the more convincing argument that he acted as he did out of necessity to protect his daughter from an abusive predator.

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Spencer's attorneys, according to the Post, have never denied that Spencer killed Fosler, but defended his decision to do so in the midst of the kidnapping crisis. Spencer decided to run for Lonoke County sheriff after he said he realized "the system failed" him and his daughter. He won his GOP primary in March and is likely to win the general election in a heavily red area to the east of Little Rock.

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Erin Cassinelli, Spencer's attorney, emphasized, "No member of this family should ever again be forced to walk into a courtroom and relive this horror."

I happen to believe that pedophiles, and indeed all rapists, should be eligible for the death penalty. While, of course, we would say in general that we believe in the rule of law and not rogue citizen justice, in this case, Spencer was reacting in the moment to save his daughter from her abuser, who was trying to kidnap her. At one time, most Americans would have applauded him.

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