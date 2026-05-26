Judges Panel Blocks Pro-GOP Redistricted Alabama Map

A federal panel of judges has declared Alabama cannot move forward with its redrawn map that would be more favorable to Republicans and compliant with a U.S. Supreme Court decision against racist gerrymandering.

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Fox News posted on X Tuesday morning, “BREAKING: A three-judge federal panel is temporarily blocking Alabama from using a newly proposed congressional map that Republicans hope would improve their chances in a key U.S. House race.” Instead, “The court ordered the state to keep using the court-approved districts from the 2024 elections while the long-running redistricting case continues.”

🚨 A federal court has blocked Alabama from using its new congressional map, ordering the state to use a court-imposed map with 2 majority-black seats for the 2026 elections. pic.twitter.com/MZ8NG0YhbQ — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 26, 2026

It is unclear why Alabama officials should comply with the panel’s order, given that it is in direct conflict with two rulings from the Supreme Court, a higher authority, and the Voting Rights Act. How can the judges licitly rule that Alabama must use districts that are unconstitutional and violative of the Voting Rights Act from being drawn specifically based on how many black voters there are within the limits? The U.S. Supreme Court resoundingly ruled against such gerrymandering both in Louisiana v. Callais and Allen v. Caster.

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As a matter of fact, Allen v. Caster specifically involved Alabama and its black-majority districts. The Voting Rights Act forbids the districts, requiring a redrawing of the map, according to the Supreme Court ruling. Therefore, how can a federal judge panel randomly decide to rule the opposite and demand Alabama officials comply?

The panel of judges claimed that not using the map with the two race-based districts was discriminatory, which is of course nonsense, because drawing congressional maps based on the skin color of voters is inherently discriminatory. And again, the panel’s claim directly violates two Supreme Court rulings and the Voting Rights Act.

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This has nothing to do with discrimination and everything to do with Democrats and their judicial sympathizers panicking as Republicans appear to be winning the redistricting war, since Democrats’ gerrymandering is egregiously unlawful, and Republicans are simply correcting gerrymandering with their maps. The panel of judges is trying to help Democrats win more seats in the House of Representatives in 2026.

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There is a possible loophole:

Can Alabama fix its redistricting mess with *ONE SIMPLE TRICK*? It appears that the panel gave a key out to Alabama and the Alabama legislature. If the legislature enacts a new map, the injunction expires. Looks like @GovernorKayIvey has some quick work cut out for her! pic.twitter.com/Y9l6v5J3Rj — Eric W. (@EWess92) May 26, 2026

At a certain point, Republicans at both the state and federal level may have to decide to ignore illicit court orders in order to uphold the actual rule of law. Otherwise, the Constitution and our republic’s system of government are completely meaningless, subject to the whims of whichever activist in black robes happens to be screaming the loudest at the moment.

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